Focus: String Quartet

15 – 17 October



The string quartet forms the focus of this year’s Donaueschinger Musiktage. With the Arditti Quartet from London, Quator Diotima from Paris and the JACK Quartet from New York, we have invited three string quartets representing three generations and three different cultures of interpretation.

In addition, this most representative and exclusive of all chamber music genres will be integrated into the orchestra in Pascal Dusapin’s Quatuor VI «Hinterland», Hapax for string quartet and orchestra, and turned into a sound art installation in Salon Orange by Georg Nussbaumer. This concludes – for now – the trilogy on instrumental genres sponsored by the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, which began in 2008 with the “ensembliade”, featuring works for chamber ensemble, and continued in 2009 with orchestral pieces



In addition, we are delighted to welcome Radio Kamerfilharmonie Hilversum under the baton of Peter Eötvös for the third time. But, once again, the SWR Symphony Orchestra of Baden-Baden and Freiburg, conducted by Sylvain Cambreling and Rupert Huber, is the festival’s core ensemble. With the Stuttgart SWR Vocal Ensemble and the Freiburg Experimental Studio, it is joined by two further SWR groups.

This year’s festival will feature world and German premieres of 22 works by composers from 15 countries. Among them – posthumously – is Arc-en-ciel by Ivan Wyschnegradsky for six pianos, whose microtonal tuning system is used by Georg Friedrich Haas as the foundation for his Concerto Grosso for six pianos and small orchestra. There will also be premieres of works by Peter Ablinger, Ondrej Adamek, Aaron Cassidy, James Dillon, Brian Ferneyhough, Vinko Globokar, Alan Hilario, Felipe Lara, Liza Lim, Alvin Lucier, Philippe Manoury, Michael Norris, Klaus Ospald, Alberto Posadas, James Saunders, Simon Steen-Andersen, Marco Stroppa and others. All of these were commissioned by the Südwestrundfunk (SWR).