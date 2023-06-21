ist ein Schweizer Künstler und bekannt für seine minimalistischen kinetischen Kunstwerke. Seine Werke sind in Sammlungen vertreten wie Exploratorium, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Boghossian Foundation, Swiss Science Center Technorama, Borusan Contemporary, Maxine and Stuart Frankel Foundation und Artphilein Foundation. Ausstellungen waren zu sehen im Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin, Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, haus konstruktiv in Zürich, bei der Transmediale, im Kunstmuseum Stuttgart, Leonardo Museum und InterCommunication Center (ICC) in Tokio.

Lang is a Swiss-born artist known for creating minimal kinetic artworks. His works can be found in collections such as the Exploratorium, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Boghossian Foundation, Swiss Science Center Technorama, the Borusan Contemporary, the Maxine and Stuart Frankel Foundation and the Artphilein Foundation. Exhibitions include Martin Gropius Bau, Ashmolean Museum, haus konstruktiv, Transmediale, Kunstmuseum Stuttgart, the Leonardo Museum and the InterCommunication Center [ICC], Tokyo.