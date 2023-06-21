Werner Cee

begann seine künstlerische Laufbahn mit dem Studium der Malerei an der Frankfurter Städelschule. Heute liegt der Schwerpunkt auf Sound Art, radiophoner Komposition, Ars acustica und elektroakustischen Werken, hinzu kommen zahlreiche Live- Musik-Projekte und Ausstellungen. Er realisiert Arbeiten im Medienkunstbereich, großformatige Klanginszenierungen und Lichtinstallationen. Viele internationale Auszeichnungen und Stipendien, darunter Prix Italia, Deutscher Klangkunstpreis.

Cee began his artistic career by studying painting at the Städelschule in Frankfurt. Today his main focuses are sound art, radiophonic composition, ars acoustica and electroacoustic works, as well as numerous live music projects and exhibitions. He realizes works in the field of media art, large-format sound productions and light installations. He has received many international awards and scholarships, including the Prix Italia and the German Sound Art Prize.