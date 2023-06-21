Marianthi Papalexandri-Alexandri

ist eine griechische Komponistin und Klangkünstlerin und lebt in Zürich. An der Cornell University in den Vereinigten Staaten hat sie eine Professur für Komposition inne. Ihre Arbeiten verbinden Klangkunst, Komposition, bildnerische Objekte und Performance. Aufenthalte und Ausstellungen: Akademie Schloss Solitude, Villa Concordia in Bamberg, St John’s College in Oxford, Berliner Instrumentenmuseum, Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, Berliner Martin Gropius Bau, Japan Art Media, ISEA Hong Kong, Espoo Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco Art Institute, Transmediale und Architekturbiennale in Venedig.

Papalexandri-Alexandri is a Greek-born composer and sound artist based both in Zurich and at Cornell University in the United States, where she is a professor of composition. Her works interweave the borderlines of sound art, composition, visual objects and performance. Residencies and exhibitions include Academy Schloss Solitude, Villa Corcodia Bamberg, St John’s College, Oxford, Berlin Museum of Musical Instruments, Ashmolean Museum, Martin Gropius Bau, Japan Art Media, ISEA Hong Kong, Espoo Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco Art Institute, Transmediale and Venice Biennale of Architecture.