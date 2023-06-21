Martin Schüttler

geboren 1974, ist Komponist und Performer. Er ist Mitbegründer der Plattform stock11. Sein Arbeitsschwerpunkt ist die musikalische Neukontextualisierung sozialer, medialer und körperlicher Realitäten. Hierfür setzt er gezielt auf intensive Zusammenarbeit, z.B. mit asamisimasa, dem Trio Catch oder dem Nadar Ensemble. Seit 2014 ist er als Professor für Komposition an der Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Stuttgart tätig.

Born in 1974, Schüttler is a composer and performer. He is a co-founder of the platform stock11. The main focus of his work is the musical recontextualization of social, physical and media realities. He pursues this through intense collaborations, e.g. with asamisimasa, Trio Catch or the Nadar Ensemble. Since 2014 he has been Professor of Composition at the Stuttgart Academy of Music and Performing Arts.