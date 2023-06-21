October 14th-16th

With this year’s ninetieth birthday, the Donaueschinger Musiktage has plenty to celebrate: Ninety years of living out and shaping music history; ninety years of service as the “flea in the fur of musical culture”; ninety years of providing a podium for all things “foreign,” “unknown” and “other”; ninety years of existence as a laboratory of new sounds, their contexts and their means of presentation, and ninety years of being sandwiched between societal roadblocks and the ivory tower.

This celebratory year, to include twenty world premieres by artists from sixteen nations around the world, provides a perfect continuation to the festival’s prodigious history. The festival is to commence with a performance by the two main ensembles for this year, the SWR Baden-Baden and Freiburg Symphony Orchestra and the musikFabrik; in one of the many high points of the festival, the ensembles will be presenting an evening-long work for orchestra and ensemble from Wolfgang Rihm’s Seraphin cycle under the direction of Emilio Pomàrico.

A further concert will showcase Rebecca Saunders’ new composition for concert hall and ensemble, performed by the musikFabrik, alongside the world premieres of works by Wolfgang Mitterer, Hans Thomalla and Jonathan Harvey. A concert to follow with the Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, which is to include works by Clara Maida, Sarah Nemtsov, Iris ter Schiphorst and Jennifer Walshe, promises to be a festive celebration of the voice.

The festival series focusing on new musical forms of presentation will be continued with the installation opera of French composer and performer François Sarhan, F.F. Sammlungen, created for the ensemble recherche. We are pleased to announce that the new chief conductor of the SWR Baden-Baden and Freiburg Symphony Orchestra, François-Xavier Roth, will be conducting his Donaueschingen Musiktage debut concert for the closing performance, which is to include the world premieres of works by Pierluigi Billone, Andreas Dohmen, Saed Haddad and Lars Petter Hagen.

While the works of Jens Brand, Claudia Brieske, Christina Kubisch and Erwin Stache promise to provide fresh impetus in the art music scene at Donaueschingen, the SWR2 NOWJazz Session with Phantom Orchard Orchestra II with Ikue Mori und Zeena Parkins as well as Les Diaboliques with Irène Schweizer, Maggie Nichols, Joélle Léandre is sure to be an exceptional high point at this year’s festival.

The deatailed programme will be published in June 2011.

Composers

Pierluigi Billone, Jens Brand, Claudia Brieske, Andreas Dohmen, Saed Haddad, Lars Petter Hagen, Jonathan Harvey, Christina Kubisch, Clara Maida, Wolfgang Mitterer, Sarah Nemtsov, Wolfgang Rihm, François Sarhan, Rebecca Saunders, Iris ter Schiphorst, Erwin Stache, Hans Thomalla, Jennifer Walshe.

Musicians

SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg, musikFabrik, Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, ensemble recherche, Emilio Pomàrico, François-Xavier Roth, Sarah Sun and others.