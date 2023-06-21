Donaueschinger Musiktage supports „Music Fund“

A Musical Devolepment Project of Ensemble Ictus

The Donaueschinger Musiktage invites all participants of this year’s festival to donate to Music Fund (instruments, scores, pedagogical material in French, English or Portuguese, and/or money). Music Fund will be present throughout the festival with a stand.

Music Fund collects instruments, repairs them and sends them to countries in development or in conflict. Music Fund also sets up repair workshops and trains repair technicians of music instruments in these countries in order to assure local know-how for the maintenance of the instruments. Help Music Fund. Give Music Fund instruments or scores or make a donation.

HOW?

Music Fund coordinates collecting campaigns of music instruments throughout Europe, has the collected instruments restored and then distributes them.

Hundreds of instruments are collected throughout Europe each year, and then transfered to partnerschools in the south.

Music Fund also proposes training schemes to learn how to tune, repair and maintain the instruments: for this, MF opened repair workshops in its partner-schools, and organises training of technicians in collaboration with European instrument makers and lutherie-schools, in the partner music schools in the south, as well as in Europe.

COLLECTIONS & REPAIRS

The first collection (2005) was organised by Music Fund and was then an initiative of the Belgian contemporary music ensemble Ictus (www.ictus.be) and the NGO Oxfam Belgium. Since then, many concert and cultural event presenters have joined forces, by regularly organising instrument collections for Music Fund across Europe.

Each instrument has its history:

After arrival of the instrument, its state and value is first checked, after which, if necessary (most instruments are donated in good shape), it is repaired. The instruments are given an identification-number and are then assigned to a database, allowing Music Fund to inform its donors on the journey of ‘their’ instrument. Knowing where their instrument comes from also creates a relationship between the recipients in the South and the donors in the North.

DISTRIBUTION

At the end of 2005, the first musical instruments - all fully checked - were shipped by truck to the Middle East, delivering more than 300 instruments to the partner schools there. A year later, a second load of more than 300 instruments headed to the Middle East by ship. Similar large cargos of instruments are since 2006 also being transferred to partner schools in Kinshasa and Maputo.

At the same time, small air freights are regularly being sent to the Middle East, Mozambique and the DRCongo, mostly thanks to individual couriers (people who already make the journey and propose to take an instrument to one of the music schools).

Every year, Music Fund ships hundreds of music instruments to its partnerschools in Africa and the Middle East.

REPAIR WORKSHOPS AND TRAINING

The musical instruments distributed by Music Fund need to be in perfect condition, implying an important amount of checks. A large team of experts take on this task, thereby ensuring a high-quality collection. Several instrument-building schools in France and Belgium also volunteer.

As instrument repair technicians are not easy to come by in the destination countries, the repair costs can often become exceedingly high and music instruments are not being repaired at all. This is why Music Fund has organised several initiation workshops on restoration, tuning and building of music instruments.

The long-term goal is obvious: the autonomy of its partner schools. This way, Music Fund not only delivers instruments but also delivers know-how.

How do they deliver this know-how?

During workshops of 10 days up to 3 months or more, European instrument makers offer teachers and students related to the partnerschools initiation-workshops, giving them an idea of what it is like to build or repair instruments.

After these workshops, Music Fund invites the most talented students to come and start training-programmes in Europe, or sends experts from Europe to the south for longer periods.

Internships of several months are proposed to the most talented students at the workshops of experienced instrument makers, and some are even selected to receive full training in lutherie-schools in Europe.

Once the training is over, the former trainees, then back in their own countries, can from then on autonomously carry out their new job in the instrument repair workshops which Music Fund has set up and equipped in and together with its partner schools.

IN 2011 THE PARTNER SCHOOLS OF MUSIC FUND ARE:

A.M. Qattan Foundation (Gaza), Al Kamandjati (Ramallah, Jenin), Barenboim-Said Foundation (Ramallah), Escola Nacional de Musica (Maputo), Institut National des Arts (Kinshasa), Orpheus (Nazareth), La Maison de la Création (Brussels), Ledebirds (Ghent). 2011 is also a year in which new projects are being started up in South-Africa and in the North of Marocco.



Contact:

Tel.: +32499729765

Email: info@musicfund.eu