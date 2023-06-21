geboren 1977, ist bislang als Fotograf, Plastiker, Video- und Performancekünstler hervorgetreten. Werke von ihm wurden vom Brooklyn Museum, dem Dallas Museum of Art und vom Museum of Fine Arts in Houston und zahlreichen Privatsammlungen angekauft. Nach seinem Abschluss des Bard Magister for Arts programs im Jahre 2006 in New York wurden seine Werke u.a. in solch renommierten Museen wie The Brooklyn Museum, Franklin Art Works in Minneapolis, im Indianapolis Museum of Art sowie im Museum of Fine Arts in Santa Fe gezeigt. Veröffentlichungen in ArtForum, Frieze, the New York Times, the New Yorker, Harpers, and the Village Voice. William Lamson lebt und arbeitet in Brooklyn, New York.