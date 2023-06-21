Workshop for students



In addition, two course credits (four with essay) can also be applied toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in composition or musicology. The prerequisite for acquiring the credits is attendance at the festival concerts as well as all events held within the framework of the off-program and the pre- and post-festival events.

After the resounding success of the student workshops of the past years, the Donaueschingen Festival will be offering 150 spots for students this year as well in a workshop series entitled “Next generation – High tech/low tech.

Compositional projects spanning the entire spectrum of modern performance technique will be combined (dialectically) with intentionally “unplugged” works. These works will be the central focus of the festival and its accompanying six-day program, aimed at European music conservatory students. Scholarships covering the €90 course fees and providing a €200 travel stipend will be available again in 2012 for participants from Eastern Europe. Applicants are requested to indicate their interest on the application form. Participants will also be able to acquire two course credits (four credits with essay) toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in composition or musicology. The prerequisite for acquiring the credits is attendance at all festival concerts and off-program events, encompassing the following:

- Opening party in Donaueschingen, in the Donauhalle foyer

- Workshop panels and discussions with festival composers (Arnulf Herrmann, Georg Katzer, Johannes Kreidler, Helmut Oehring, Stefan Prins, Martin Smolka, Oyvind Torvund, Orm Finnendahl and Detlef Heusinger

- Workshops with Orm Finnendahl, Norbert Fröhlich und Martin Schüttler

- An “off-program” concert with student works performed by ensembles from the conservatories in Basel, Stuttgart and Trossingen (directed by Mike Svoboda, Christof M. Löser, Sven Thomas Kiebler)

- A live BS/HR broadcast entitled “LowTechHigh – Laptop im Konzertsaal”

- “Open Space,” an open-ended discussion focusing on festival topics

- Attendance at all festival concerts and general rehearsal of the Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra

- Concluding forum with festival director Armin Köhler



The participation fee for all workshops is €90. Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The fee covers accommodations from October 17-22, workshop participation, all festival concerts and admission to rehearsals and lectures by this year’s festival composers. Additionally, admission will be free for the Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra concert on Thursday, October 18, at 8:00 pm, to be broadcast live by the BR.

Funded in part by the German Federal Cultural Foundation, the workshop series is being sponsored by the Fürstlich Fürstenbergischen Brauerei in Donaueschingen; the Institute of Contemporary Music at the Hochschule für Musik in Frankfurt will be developing and carrying out the program.

