Donaueschinger Musiktage 2013

The Donaueschinger Musiktage orbit this year in large and small instrumental constellations major musical forms. These refer to either the historic submissions such as Bruckner and Wagner, plumb the simultaneity of different time dimensions or refer her initial potential of the organic processes of the nature.

SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg unter François-Xavier Roth SWR SWR - Tilman Stamer The program includes world premieres by Georges Aperghis, Raphaël Cendo, Bernhard Lang, Philippe Manoury, Bruno Mantovani, Georg Nussbaumer, Enno Poppe, Alberto Posadas, Kirsten Reese and Walter Zimmermann. Invited are renowned artists such as the SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg, SWR Stuttgart Vocal Ensemble, IRCAM, Klangforum, Ensemble modern, Ensemble musikFabrik, Trio recherche, Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop, François- Xavier Roth, Emilio Pomàrico, Pascal Rophé and Wolfgang Lischke. Ticket sales started