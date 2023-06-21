Next Generation

Off-program of the Donaueschingen Festival

In the focus of this year’s Donaueschingen festival will be composers, which make artificial positions relevant above and beyond their compositions and make intercourses between the disciplines of art. Scholarships covering the €90 course fees and providing a €100 travel stipend will be available again in 2014 for participants from Eastern Europe. Applicants are requested to indicate their interest on the application form. Participants will also be able to acquire two course credits (four credits with essay) toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in composition or musicology after consultation with the university / conservatory. The prerequisite for acquiring the credits is attendance at all festival concerts and off-program events, encompassing the following:

Opening party in Donaueschingen, in the Donauhalle foyer

Workshop panels and discussions with festival composers (Chris Newman, Pascal Dusapin, Jennifer Walshe, Peter Ablinger, Michael Lentz, Brice Pauset und Simon Steen-Andersen)

Workshops with Johannes Kreidler, Michael Harenberg, Cathy van Eck, Daniel Weissberg und Barbara Balba Weber

Two “Off-program” concerts, one in Trossingen and the other one in Donaueschingen with student works performed by ensembles from the conservatories in Bern, Stuttgart and Trossingen (directed by Lennart Dohms, Christof M. Löser and Sven Thomas Kiebler)

A live BR-Klassik and hr2-Kultur broadcast entitled „From one hand. The composers, their music and their other arts“

“Open Space”, an open-ended discussion focusing on festival topics

Attendance at all festival concerts and general rehearsal of the Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg

Concluding forum with festival director Armin Köhler

The participation fee for all workshops is €90. Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The fee covers accommodations from October 15-20, workshop participation, all festival concerts and admission to rehearsals and lectures by this year’s festival composers.

Funded in part by the German Federal Cultural Foundation, the workshop series is being sponsored by the Fürstlich Fürstenbergischen Brauerei in Donaueschingen; the Conservatory in Bern / Music department (Graziella Contratto, Lennart Dohms, Johanna Schweizer) will be developing and carrying out the program.

