Michael Beil (privat)

Michael Beil studierte in Stuttgart Klavier, Musiktheorie und Komposition. Ab 1996 unterrichtete er in Berlin Musiktheorie und Komposition als Leiter der Abteilungen für Neue Musik und Studienvorbereitung an den Musikschulen in Kreuzberg und Neukölln. Im Jahr 2000 gründete Michael Beil zusammen mit Stephan Winkler die Gruppe Skart zur Konzeption von Konzerten mit intermedialen Inhalten und organisierte zwischen 2000 und 2007 eine Reihe von Skart-Konzerten. In dieser Zeit übernahm er außerdem die künstlerische Leitung des Festivals Klangwerkstatt. 2007 wurde Michael Beil an die Hochschule für Musik und Tanz Köln als Professor für elektronische Komposition berufen und leitet dort das Studio für Elektronische Musik.

Michael Beil studied piano, music theory and composition in Stuttgart. In 1996, he began teaching music theory and composition as director of the divisions for new music and study preparation for music education in Kreuzberg and Neukölln. In 2000, Michael Beil founded the group Skart together with Stephan Winkler, conceiving concerts with content across the media and organizing a series of Skart concerts from 2000 to 2007. During this period, he also took over artistic direction of the festival Klangwerkstatt. In 2007, Michael Beil was named professor for electronic composition at the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz in Cologne, where he directs the studio for electronic music.