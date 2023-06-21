Carlos Sandoval Sofia Torre

Carlos Sandoval, 1956 in Mexico City geboren, ist als freischaffender Komponist und Videokünstler Autodidakt. Zeitweise besuchte er die Escuela Nacional de Música in Mexico City und erhielt privaten Unterricht in Theorie, Komposition und Analyse bei Julio Estrada in Temixco. 1988 traf Sandoval Conlon Nancarrow und war von 1991 bis 1994 dessen Assistent. Nancarrows Musik prägte ihn stark, und es dauerte lange Zeit, bis er die Einflüsse von Nancarrow und Estrada anzunehmen und zu verbinden verstand. 2003 siedelte Sandoval nach Berlin über. Mex-Toys (2003/04) war sein erstes Werk, in dem Video und Musik sowohl konstruktiv als auch konzeptuell auf einer gemeinsamen Ebene zusammenwirken. Mit diesem Stück verließ er das tradierte Partiturmodell und das deterministische Denken zugunsten eines erlebnisorientierten Zugangs zur Musik. Piagets Theorie der Sprache als Objekt und des kognitiven Unvermögens einer Unterscheidbarkeit von Außenwelt und individueller Psyche hat großen Einfluss auf seine jüngeren Werke, für die Konzepte wie „Beweisbarkeit“, „Intuition“, „Empathie und Subjektivität“, „Vorsätzlichkeit des Bewusstseins“ und – nicht zuletzt – „Technoethik“ geltend gemacht werden können.

Carlos Sandoval, born in Mexico City in 1956, is a freelance composer and video artist. He has a self-managed academic training. Sandoval graduated from the Escuela Nacional de Música in Mexico City and later studied theory, composition and analysis privately with Julio Estrada in Temixco. Sandoval met Conlon Nancarrow in 1988 and became his assistant from 1991 to 1994. The influence of Nancarrow’s music was strong and it took him a long time to assimilate and synthesize the influence of both Nancarrow and Estrada. Sandoval moved to Berlin in 2003. Mex-Toys (2003/04) was his first work joining video and music as a common constructive and conceptual layer. That piece confirmed his departure from traditional score-writing and deterministic thinking towards an experience-oriented approach to music. Piaget’s theory of language as an object and the cognitive inability to distinguish the external world from one’s own psyche had a strong influence in Sandoval’s recent works, which can also be linked to concepts like “evidence”, “intuition”, “empathy and subjectivity”, “intentionality of consciousness” and, last but not least, “technoethics”.