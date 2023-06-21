Orm Finnedahl

Orm Finnendahl studierte 1983-90 Komposition und Musikwissenschaft bei Frank Michael Beyer, Gösta Neuwirth und Carl Dahlhaus in Berlin. 1995-98 weiterführende Studien bei Helmut Lachenmann in Stuttgart. 1988/89 besuchte er das California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles, 1991-95 war er künstlerischer Leiter der Kreuzberger Klangwerkstatt. Unterrichtstätigkeit u.a. am elektronischen Studio der TU Berlin und am Institut für Neue Musik der HdK Berlin, deren Leiter er von 1996-2001 war. In den Jahren 2000-2004 Lehrtätigkeit am Institut für Computermusik und elektronische Medien (ICEM) der Folkwang-Hochschule in Essen. Verschiedene Stipendien und Preise, darunter Kompositionspreis der Landeshauptstadt Stuttgart (1997), Busoni-Preis der Akademie der Künste Berlin (1999), Prix Ars Electronica Linz (2001) und CYNETART Award (2001) in Dresden. Sein Interesse an elektronischen Medien und der durch sie provozierte Versuch einer fortwährenden Neubestimmung des eigenen Selbstverständnisses führten zu Kompositionen, die technologische Hilfsmittel wie Computer, Zuspielbänder und Live-Elektronik einbeziehen. Seit 2000 verstärkte Zusammenarbeit mit Improvisationsmusikern, Tanzensembles und Medienkünstlern. CD Veröffentlichungen bei Wergo und anderen Labels. 2004-2013 Professor für Komposition und Leiter des Studios für elektronische Musik und Akustik (selma) an der Musikhochschule Freiburg. Seit 2013 Professor für Komposition an der Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Frankfurt am Main.

Orm Finnendahl studied composition and musicology with Frank Michael Beyer, Gösta Neuwirth and Carl Dahlhaus from 1983 to 1990 in Berlin. From 1995 to 1998 he continued his studies with Helmut Lachenmann in Stuttgart. In 1988/89, he visited the California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles, then serving from 1991 to 1995 as artistic director at Kreuzberg Klangwerkstatt. He has taught at TU Berlin’s Electronic Studio and at Institut für Neue Musik at Berlin’s Hochschule der Künste (today Universität der Künste), where he served as director from 1996–2001. From 2000–2004, he taught at the Institut für Computermusik und elektronische Medien (ICEM) at Essen’s Folkwang-Hochschule. He has been awarded several fellowships and prizes, including the Kompositionspreis der Landeshauptstadt Stuttgart (1997), Busoni-Preis der Akademie der Künste Berlin (1999), Prix Ars Electronica Linz (2001), and CYNETART Award (2001) in Dresden. His interest in electronic media and the attempt at continuously redefining our understanding of ourselves that they provoke have led to compositions that include technological devices such as computers, playback, and live electronics. Since 2000, he has increasingly worked with improvising musicians, dance ensembles, and media artists. Wergo and other labels have released CDs of his music. From 2004–2013, he served as professor of composition and director of the Studios für elektronische Musik und Akustik (selma) at Musikhochschule Freiburg. Since 2013, he has been professor of composition at Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Frankfurt am Main.