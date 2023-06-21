Marc Matter Filip Messner

Marc Matter, geboren 1974 in Basel, Schweiz, Klang- und Medienkünstler, Musiker und Autor, lebt in Brüssel. Gründungsmitglied der Künstlergruppe INSTITUT FÜR FEINMOTORIK, mit der er seit 1997 zahlreiche Tonträger, Experimentalfilme u.a. veröffentlicht hat. 2011 Karl-Sczuka-Preis für seine Mitarbeit an den 50 Skulpturen des Institut fuer Feinmotorik. Zwischen 2005 und 2010 arbeitete er im Düsseldorfer Salon des Amateurs als DJ, Kurator und Thekenpersonal. Seit 2010 leitet er den Schwerpunkt Musik&Text des Institut für Musik und Medien der Robert-Schumann-Hochschule Düsseldorf. Momentan liegt der Schwerpunkt seiner künstlerischen Recherchen auf sog. plattenspielerischen Lautdichtungen sowie Sample-Poesie. Hobbymäßig widmet er sich der Verhaltensforschung von Tieren im urbanen Raum.

Marc Matter, born in Basel in 1974, sound and media artist, musician and author, lives in Brussels. Founding member of the artist group INSTITUT FÜR FEINMOTORIK, with whom he has released numerous records, experimental films and other works since 1997. In 2011 he received the Karl Sczuka Prize for his collaboration on 50 Skulpturen des Instituts für Feinmotorik. From 2005-2010 he worked at the Salon des Amateurs, Düsseldorf, as a DJ, curator and barman. Since 2010 he has been head of ‘music and text’ at the Institute of Music and Media, part of the Robert Schumann Academy in Düsseldorf. At the moment, the focus of his artistic research is ‘record player sound poetry’ as well as sample poetry. As a hobby, he conducts research into the behaviour of animals in urban spaces.