Franceso Filidei wurde 1973 in Pisa geboren und absolvierte die Konservatorien in Florenz und Paris. Als Organist und Komponist wurde er zu den wichtigsten Festivals der zeitgenössischen Musik eingeladen und seine Werke wurden von Orchestern wie dem WDR Sinfonieorchester, SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg, RSO Wien, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra und Sinfonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks und von Ensembles wie 2e2m, Linea, L’Itinéraire, Alter Ego, Ensemble intercontemporain, Les Percussions de Strasbourg, Klangforum Wien, Ensemble musikFabrik, ensemble recherche, Ensemble ascolta, Next Mushroom Promotion, Tokyo Sinfonietta, Ars Ludi, Icarus, Ictus Ensemble, Signal und den Neuen Vocalsolisten Stuttgart in den Philharmonien von Berlin und Köln, der Cité de la Musique (Paris), der Suntory Hall, der Tokyo Opera, dem Theaterhaus Wien, dem Münchner Herkulessaal und der Tonhalle Zürich aufgeführt. 2005 erhielt er einen Auftrag vom IRCAM Reading Committee und wurde mit dem Salzburger Musik Förderpreis (2005), dem Takefu-Preis (2007), dem Förderpreis der Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung (2009), der UNESCO Picasso / Miró-Medaille des International Rostrum of Composers (2011) und dem Abbiati-Preis (2015) ausgezeichnet. Er war Composer in residence auf Schloss Solitude (2005), Stipendiat der Casa de Vélazquez Madrid (2006-07) und der Villa Medici in Rom (2012-13). Er war Gast des DAAD in Berlin und Composer in residence des Ensembles 2e2m (2015). Er unterrichtete Komposition in Royaumont („Voix Nouvelles“), an der Universität von Iowa, an der International Young Composers Academy in Tchaikovsky City und bei Bando INAUDITA in Barga.

Francesco Filidei was born in Pisa in 1973 and graduated from the Conservatory of Florence and the Paris Conservatoire. As organist and composer, he has been invited by the most important festivals of contemporary music and his compositions were performed by orchestras such as the WDR Symphony, the SWR, the RSO Wien, the Tokyo Philharmonic and the Bavarian Radio Symphony, and by ensembles such as 2e2m, Linea, L’Itinéraire, Alter Ego, Ensemble Intercontemporain, Les Percussions de Strasbourg, Klangforum Wien, musikFabrik, Recherche, Ascolta, Next Mushroom Promotion, Tokyo Sinfonietta, Ars Ludi, Icarus, Ictus, Signal, Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, and particularly at the Berlin and Colgone Philharmonies, Cité de la Musique (Paris), Suntory Hall and Tokyo Opera, Theaterhaus Vienna, Munich Herkulessaal, Zurich Tonhalle. After obtaining a commission from the IRCAM Reading Committee in 2005, he was awarded the Salzburg Music Förderpreis (2006), the Takefu Prize (2007), the Siemens Förderpreis (2009), the UNESCO Picasso / Miró Medal of the Rostrum of Composers (2011), the Abbiati Prize (2015). He was composer-in-residence at the Schloss Solitude Academy in 2005, member of the Casa de Velázquez in 2006 and 2007 and resident at the Villa Medici in 2012-13. He is a fellow of the DAAD Berlin and composer in residence at 2e2m in 2015. He has taught composition at Royaumont (“Voix Nouvelles”), the University of Iowa, the International Young Composers Academy in Tchaikovsky City, and at Barga inaudita.