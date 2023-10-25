Werkkommentar von Hannah Kendall

"shouting forever into the receiver" ist ein Zitat aus Ocean Vuongs Roman On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, in der ein kleiner grüner Spielzeugsoldat aus Plastik beschrieben wird, der ständig in dieser Aktion verharrt. Als ich diesen Satz zum ersten Mal las, erinnerte er mich sofort an die Rufe und Schreie nicht nur der Plantagen, sondern auch der ganzen Plantagenmaschinerie, eines Systems, das sich auch lange Zeit später immer noch endlos wiederholt. Orte, die in einem kreolisierten Zusammenhang zu sehen sind, sind das Resultat dieses Systems. In der Tat, wie Édouard Glissant in Poetics of Relation sagt: "Dies war der Schrei der Plantage, übertragen in die Sprache der ganzen Welt."

In dem Stück gehen gesprochene Auszüge aus der Offenbarung des Johannes zwischen zwei Walkie-Talkies hin und her: "Die Könige der Erde, die Fürsten, die Generäle, die Reichen, die Mächtigen und alle anderen, Sklaven und Freie, versteckten sich in Höhlen und zwischen den Felsen der Berge." In einem ausgedehnten zentralen Choral der Mundharmonika geht die Klangwelt über in eine neue meditative, gebetsartige Sphäre, allein dadurch, dass stetig Luft in ein Instrument geatmet und aus diesem wieder herausgesaugt wird, das mit dem Leid der Afro-Bevölkerung in der Diaspora assoziiert wird. Vorprogrammierte Musikboxen, die Beethovens Ode an die Freude und Für Elise, Mozarts Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman und Strauss’ An der schönen blauen Donau spielen, wiederholen fortwährend klimpernde Fragmente dieser Stücke und schaffen so eine Verbindung zwischen der Gegenwart und jener Zeit, in der diese allseits bekannten Werke geschrieben wurden: die Zeit, als die Plantagen entstanden sind.

English

"shouting forever into the receiver" is a line from Ocean Vuong’s novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, describing a tiny green plastic toy soldier perpetually fixed in this action. When I first read this phrase, it reminded me of the shouts and cries, not only of the Plantations, but those of the Plantation Machine, its ongoing feedback-loop system, despite the passing of time. Creolised sites of connectivity are the Machine’s output. Indeed, as Édouard Glissant says in Poetics of Relation: "this was the cry of the Plantation, transfigured into the speech of the world."

In the piece, spoken extracts from the Book of Revelation are passed back and forth between two walkie talkie radios: "the kings of the earth, the princes, the generals, the rich, the mighty, and everyone else, both slave and free, hid in caves and among the rocks of the mountains." An expansive central harmonica chorale section shifts the sound world into a new meditative, prayerful place and space through the simple repetition of breathing into, and drawing breath from an instrument associated with Afro-diasporic sorrow. Throughout, pre-programmed music boxes playing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, and Für Elise, Mozart’s Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman, and Strauss’ The Blue Danube tirelessly repeat truncated tinkling versions of the originals, linking the present back to the time when these well-known historical works were written: during the establishment of the Plantations.