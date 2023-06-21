Das hier beschriebene Projekt existiert als verschlüsselte Konversation zwischen dem Künstler und Subnetzgemeinschaften und als Forschungsprojekt inverser Technologien. Es war gedacht als Überfall auf das Sicherheitssystem spezifischer Automarken, in dem eine Audio-CD als Interface genutzt werden sollte. Eine virtuelle Macht, produziert und entwickelt als verschlüsselte Firmenware von einem Expertenteam, greift auf das interne Betriebssystem des Automobils zu, wenn die CD im Spieler des Fahrzeugs abgespielt wird.

Der Übergriff verursacht keinen physischen Schaden und alle Informationen, wie der Eingriff in das Automobil produziert wird, sind im Booklet der CD beschrieben, vorausgesetzt dass der Fahrzeugbesitzer diese Informationen liest, bevor er die CD einlegt. Eine einfache Aktion erzeugt komplexe Folgen, indem dem Künstler erlaubt wird, per Fernsteuerung die Bremsen außer Funktion zu setzen, den Motor an- und auszuschalten, das elektrische System des Kilometerzählers, der Lichtmaschine, der Klimaanlage und des Schließsystems zu kontrollieren. Es handelt sich dabei um eine Aussage, die ganz bewusst die Rhetorik der Angst adaptiert, um die kulturelle Bedeutung des Sicherheitsdenkens in der gegenwärtigen Gesellschaft zu erforschen.

Aufgrund erheblicher rechtlicher Bedenken kann das Projekt leider so nicht umgesetzt werden. Als Folge untersucht der Forschungsansatz den Wert künstlerischer Praxis im Sinne eines Standpunkts der Destabilisation, in dem die Grenzen des Rechtlichen durch eine künstlerische Intervention ausgereizt werden – eine künstlerische Praxis also, entwickelt, um Wissen zu katalysieren und Selbsterkenntnis zu erzeugen. Eine offene Frage einer gegenwärtigen Problemlage rund um den Wert der Sicherheit und der Verletzung der Privatsphäre durch ein Objekt (CD), das in erster Linie sozial akzeptiert ist zur Übermittlung akustischer Inhalte.

"Auto" war gedacht als performative Installation in Deutschland, dem Geburtsland des Verbrennungsmotors – gerade in Baden-Württemberg, dem historischen Schauplatz der weltweit ersten Automobilindustrie und dem Standort eines der wichtigsten internationalen Neue Musik Festivals. Ein Zusammenhang, in dem das Konzept der Bewegung erklärt werden kann als Manifestation von Macht und Fortschritt und einer starken industriellen und technologischen Entwicklung.

English

The project described here, exists as encrypted conversations between the artist and subnet communities, and as an extended research of inverse engineering techniques. It was proposed as a hijack of the security system of specific models of modern cars, using an audio CD as interface. A virtual force produced by an encrypted firmware engineered by a team of experts to give access to the internal operating system of the automobile once it is played in the entertainment system of the vehicle.

As an ethical statement, the hijack does not remain any physical damage in the car, and all the information related to how the hijack of the automobile is produced is described in the booklet of the audio CD, assuming that the owner will read this information before loading the CD in the vehicle. A simple action that in parallel exposes complex implications related with the fact that once the car is hijacked, the artist is able to also remotely disable the brakes, turn the engine on and off, control electrical systems such as the odometer, lights, climate control, open the locks, etc. A statement that consciously adopts the rhetorics of fear to explore the cultural significance of security and its cognitive response in contemporary societies.

Due to legal concerns this project was denied to be exhibited in Germany. As a result, the research process investigates the value of artistic practice as a state of destabilisation, underlining the limits of the legal in an artistic intervention. An artistic practice developed with the intention to catalyse knowledge and self awareness. An open question of contemporary issues around the value of security and privacy violation through an object (CD) socially accepted as an interface for aural content distribution.

Auto was a performative installation proposed to be premiered in Germany, the birthplace of internal combustion engine development. Specifically in Baden-Württemberg, a historic seat of world's premier car manufacturers, and the headquarter of one of the most important New Music Festival worldwide. Contexts in which the concept of motion can be explained as manifestations of force and progress, and a vigorous industrial and technological development.