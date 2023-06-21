Im Zentrum des Stücks steht eine "Maschine", die Musik macht. Die fragliche Maschine ist eine Kombination von zwei unterschiedlichen Computerprozessen: der eine wurde konzipiert, um aus rohem Klangmaterial großformale harmonische Strukturen zu gestalten, der andere, um aus diesem vorgegebenen Material so etwas wie eine musikalische Phrasierung hervorzutreiben. Die Idee dahinter war, dass, gleich welcher aufgenommene Klang in eine solche Maschine eingespeist wird, er sich wie durch Zauberei in Musik verwandelt. Und dass eine Reihe von Akkorden, die sich mit quasi-melodischen Fragmenten abwechseln und von einer einfachen Harmonik allmählich zu einem komplexen geräuschhaften Klang (und wieder zurück) wachsen, genügend kompositorische Absicht enthält, um als Stück bezeichnet zu werden.

Das in Music from Public Places verwendete Material besteht aus zwei Fieldrecordings; die eine stammt aus Wilmersdorf, Berlin, die andere von der Gare du Nord in Brüssel. So disparat sie zunächst bezüglich des Klanggehalts (und der geografischen Herkunft) wirken, so ist doch beiden Aufnahmen das gemeinsam, was wir ein musikalisches Potenzial nennen könnten (die Aufnahme aus Berlin ist wohl schon "Musik"). Die Maschine selbst gleicht, indem sie längere und kürzere Formstrukturen über die Klangquellen legt, diese einander an oder sie erlaubt es zumindest, Vergleichspunkte zwischen ihnen festzustellen.

Durch den ausgedehnten Transkriptionsprozess, der die elektronischen Ergebnisse der Maschine in eine Partitur für Chor und Streichquartett umwandelt, kommt eine weitere Schicht hinzu. Diese Transkription ist an einigen Stellen nahezu vollständig und an anderen nur partiell. Sicher ist jedoch, dass sich durch diese Prozesse eine unergründliche Kluft auftut zwischen der akustischen Ausführung im Konzertsaal und den Klangereignissen, so wie man ihnen ursprünglich zu einem bestimmten Zeitpunkt an einem bestimmten Ort begegnete und wie man sie niemals mehr auf gleiche Weise hören wird.

English

At the centre of the piece lies a 'machine' for making music. The machine in question is a combination of two different computer processes: one designed to mould large-scale formal harmonic structures out of raw sonic material, and the other to coax out of this inputted material something resembling musical phrasing. The idea is that whatever recorded sound is fed into such a machine will be turned, as if by magic, into music, and that a series of chords alternating with quasi-melodic fragments, gradually growing from a simple harmony to a complex noisy sound and back again, contains enough compositional intention / interference to call itself a piece.

The material deployed in Music from Public Places consists of two field recordings, one made in Wilmersdorf, Berlin and the other in Gare du Nord, Brussels. As disparate as they may initially seem in terms of sonic content (and geographical origin), the two recordings are united in their possession of what might be thought of as musical potential (the Berlin recording is arguably already 'music'). Furthermore, the machine itself, by imposing large- and small-scale formal structures onto its sources, serves to make these sources equal, or at least allow us to find points of comparability between them.

A further layer is added to the piece through the extensive process of transcription involved in turning the electronic products of the machine into notes for choir and string quartet. This transcription is in some places nearly complete and in others only partial, but what is certain is that an unfathomable gap opens up between these acoustic realizations in the concert situation and the sonic events as they were originally encountered at a particular time in a specific place, never to be heard in quite the same way ever again.