"Man Sitting at a Piano I" von Francesca Verunelli für Flöte und Player Piano (2017) Kompositionsauftrag des SWR.

Die Möglichkeit, die abstrakte, rein zeitliche Bereicherung von Elektronik ohne elektronische Klänge zu erforschen, brachte mich zum Player Piano. Die Elektronik hat zu einem großen Teil die "Klangwelt" erweitert, aber für mich liegen die wichtigsten Konsequenzen im Bereich der Zeit, in der Art und Weise, wie wir Zeit denken und notieren können. Einerseits, weil wir in zeitlichen Bereichen arbeiten können – beispielsweise mit extremer Geschwindigkeit oder mit extremer rhythmischer Komplexität –, die die Möglichkeiten des menschlichen Interpreten überschreiten, andererseits, weil die Ausdruckskraft und die Beständigkeit einer maschinellen Zeit vollständig anders ist als die eines menschlichen Interpreten.

Das Player Piano ist ein ganz und gar akustisches Klavier (wie wir es seit Jahrhunderten kennen), das sowohl von einem menschlichen Interpreten als auch einer Maschine gespielt werden kann. Im zweiten Fall wird die Partitur dergestalt "interpretiert" (durch eine Liste von Anweisungen, welche Note mit welcher Dynamik und wann gespielt werden soll), dass die Elektromechanik des Klaviers die Aktionen der Pianistenfinger ersetzt, mit dem gleichen Resultat, nämlich dass der Hammer auf die Saite schlägt.

Das Stück ist für akustisches Klavier und Flöte komponiert. Es ist das erste Stück eines dreiteiligen Zyklus: "Man sitting at the piano I" – für Flöte, gespielt von einem menschlichen Interpreten, und Klavier, gespielt von einem maschinellen Interpreten. "Man sitting at the piano II" – für Bassflöte, gespielt von einem menschlichen Interpreten, und Klavier, gespielt von einem maschinellen Interpreten. "Piano (without the man) sitting" – für Klavier, gespielt von einem maschinellen Interpreten.

The possibility of exploring the abstract, purely temporal contribution of electronic thought without any electronic sound drew me to the player piano. Electronics has expanded the 'sound world' to a great extend but I feel its most important consequences are in the time domain, in the way we can think and write time. On the one hand because we can work in temporal 'territories' – in extreme speed or in extreme rhythmic complexity for example – which exceed the possibilities of a human interpreter, and on the other hand because the expressiveness and the consistency of machine time are completely different from that of the human interpreter.

The player piano is a perfectly acoustic piano (as we have known it for centuries), but which can be played by a human interpreter as well as by a machine interpreter. In the second case the score is 'interpreted' (as a list of informations: which note to play, with which dynamics and when) so that the electromechanical mechanism of this piano can replace the action of the pianist's fingers with the same result of having the hammer hit the strings.

The work is scored for acoustic piano and flute. It is the first panel of a three­part cycle: "Man sitting at the piano I" – for flute, played by a human interpreter, and piano, played by a machine interpreter. "Man sitting at the piano II" – for bass flute, played by a human interpreter, and piano, played by a machine interpreter. "Piano (without the man) sitting" – for piano, played by a machine interpreter.