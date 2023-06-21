für Orchester

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

"Und, wie im Falle von sinnlichen Bildern, wenn der Künstler ohne Ablenkung die archetypische Form betrachtet, nicht vom Anblick irgendeines anderen Gegenstands abgelenkt oder mit geteilter Aufmerksamkeit, wird er vervielfältigen."

(Pseudo-Dionysius Areopagita)

Die Synthese dieser musikalischen Komposition bezieht sich in Form und Klang auf das Konzept, das Severino Mazzei in seinem Buch "Quincunx: De Pietate in Spatio" dargestellt hat: "Das Gleichgewicht ist abgeleitet von der Perspektive des Fluchtpunkts, wo der Verstand des Interpreten zusammen mit dem Werk bereits eine kommunizierte Idee darstellt." Musikalisch gesprochen, gestattet das Gleichgewicht in dieser Komposition dem Ohr des Hörers als Fluchtpunkt zu fungieren, wo die Klangfarbe je nach Gleichgewicht der Instrumente, Ablauf der Zeit in der Dauer der Naturflageolette und Permutationen hinsichtlich der Lage verschoben werden kann.

Die Instrumentation fluktuiert in vielfältigen Klangfeldern, in denen die höheren Lagen sich bemühen, das Gleichgewicht mit den tieferen aufrechtzuerhalten; die ständige Suche nach "æquilibrium" ist ein unaufhörlicher Kampf, bei dem die mittlere Lage die Achse des Konflikts bildet. In formaler Hinsicht ist das "Ungleichgewicht" die Saite, die schwingt und sich zwischen den verschiedenen Feldern dieser speziellen Klanglandschaft bewegt; da der Klang in bestimmten Passagen gesättigt ist, muss er wieder ent-sättigt werden, um das vollständige Element zu erhalten. Die rhythmische Struktur, auf welcher die Konfiguration des Stücks beruht, entstammt einigen Artikulationslauten, die ich bei Feldforschungen in zwei mesoamerikanischen Regionen aufnahm. Die erste ist die Tawahka-Region (Honduras), wo der Bezug zur Tag-Nacht- Dualität vom Wort "ixt-kzu" (Gleichgewicht) dargestellt wird. Ein Anfangsvokal steht für den Tag, während das zweite Wort mit einem Vokal endet und somit für die Nacht steht. In diesem Sinne beruht der rhythmische Modus auf einem langen Notenwert, gefolgt von einem kurzen, und jeder rhythmische Modus wird von einer Instrumentalgruppe dargestellt. Die andere Grundlage für den rhythmisch kontrastierenden Teil war der einfache Gesang der "Vereinigung", an der Kukulaya-Küste (Nicaragua) aufgenommen, bei dem das gleiche Wort für Gleichgewicht und Vereinigung verwendet wird.

English

"And, as in the case of sensible images, if the artist looks without distraction upon the archetypal form, not distracted by the sight of anything else, or in any way divided in attention, he will duplicate."

(Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite)

The synthesis of this musical composition refers in form and sound to the concept of what was represented by Severino Mazzei in his book "Quincunx: De Pietate in Spatio": "Equilibrium or balance is derived from the perspective of the vanishing point, where the interpreter's mind as well as the work, is already a communicated idea." In musical terms, the balance within this composition allows the ear of the listener to function as a vanishing point, where timbre (Klangfarbe) may be dislocated according to the balance of the instruments, the lapse of time in the duration of the natural harmonics and the permutations in range.

Instrumentation fluctuates in diverse sound fields where the upper registers will attempt to stay in balance with the lower ones – the permanent search for "æquilibrium" is a constant struggle where the middle range is the axis where the conflict occurs. In terms of form, the 'unbalance' is the string that oscillates and moves between the different fields of this particular soundscape, as sound saturates in certain passages, sound must be de-saturated in order to achieve the complete element.

The rhythmic structure that configures the piece is based on articulatory phonetics recorded during field work I did in two regions of Mesoamerica: In the region of Tawahka (Honduras) where the reference to the duality of day and night is represented by the word: Ixt-Kzu (Equilibrium). One vowel at the beginning represents day, and the second word carries the vowel at the end, representing night. In those terms, the musical rhythmic mode is based on a long valued note followed by a short valued note, and each rhythmic mode will be represented by a group of instruments. The other basis for the rhythmic contrasting part was the basic chant of "union" recorded on the coast of Kukulaya (Nicaragua) where the word for balance is the same word as for union.