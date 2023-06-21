für präparierte Streifenkauzeier, Lautsprecher und Infraschall

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

"Alle dunklen Ähnlichkeiten sind nur zur Schande der Kunst eingeführt worden."

(Carl von Linné)

Die Fassade der Fürstenbergischen Sammlungen schmücken mehrere medaillonförmige Portraits, wovon eines Carl von Linné darstellt, jenen Mann, der sich zur Aufgabe machte, das Tier- und Pflanzenreich einer gründlichen, allumfassenden Inventur zu unterziehen. Seiner Ansicht nach habe die Benennung und Klassifikation einer Spezies in knapper, sachlicher und präziser Form zu erfolgen, wobei vor allem auf "vorzeitliche" Konnotationen verzichtet werden soll. Ziel war es, mithilfe einer binären Nomenklatur die Dinge und Geschöpfe aus der Kette der Signaturen zu lösen. Der binäre Code dient bis auf den heutigen Tag als verbindliche Universalregel der Taxonomie. Wie schwer oder gar unmöglich es war und ist, dieses Programm umzusetzen, lässt sich anhand der Eigentlichen Eulen erahnen, die Linné in der 10. Auflage seiner "Systema Naturae" 1758 auf den Namen Strix taufte – ein Name, der auch auf ein sagenumwobenes, blutrünstiges Fabelwesen zutrifft, dessen Name angeblich auf seinen zischenden Ruf zurückzuführen ist. Wir möchten uns mit who cooks for you who cooks for you all auf die dunklen Spuren der Ähnlichkeiten zwischen diesen Wesen begeben.

Der Ruf des Streifenkauzes (Strix varia), von dem auch zwei präparierte Exemplare in den Sammlungen des Fürsten stehen, findet in who cooks for you who cooks for you all seine lautmalerische Übersetzung. Sie ermöglicht scheinbar die Geburt des Eulenrufs aus dem Geist der menschlichen Sprache. Wie alle Wortschöpfungen unterliegen auch die lautmalerisch motivierten den allgemeinen sprachlichen Gesetzmäßigkeiten. Sie garantieren ein hohes Maß an Memorierbarkeit, machen Dinge überhaupt erst mitteilbar, nivellieren allerdings zwangsläufig die Vielfalt der unzähligen Variationen tierischer Lautäußerungen aufgrund des Geschlechts, der Funktion, der territorialen Verbreitung etc. Was uns in diesem Fall aber vor allem interessiert, ist die Tatsache, dass es sich im Gegensatz zu anderen Onomatopoetika wie Kuckuck bei who cooks for you who cooks for you all um einen neunsilbigen Namen handelt, der sowohl einen Code als auch eine Frage darstellt. Der Name provoziert eine Reaktion im Sinne des Identifizierens, jedoch auch eine Antwort auf eine Frage, deren Wiederholung, Dechiffrierung, Beantwortung zum Vogel führt, aber ebenso von ihm fort. Stellt sich die Frage, wer die Frage stellt? Sie stellt sich von ganz allein. Es ist weder das Tier, noch der Mensch, der den Ruf in die Frage übersetzt. Im selben Maß, wie ich mir diese Frage stelle, stellt die Sprache sie mir. Sie legt mir auch die Antwort in den Mund, meint sich und mich im Ich.

Womit haben wir es hier also zu tun? Mit einem An- und Ausruf; einem Audio-CAPTCHA; einem Längenmaß für einen Strich; einem aus Vogelhäuschen (oder auch Vitrinen) samt Napf bestehenden Ensemble; einem Lehrbeispiel, welches die unterschiedlichen Artikulationen des Vokals "o" demonstriert; einem Werbeslogan von YAHOO!; einem Schibboleth, anhand dessen man sich zu erkennen gibt, wenn man "all" wie "owl" ausspricht; einer Kochshow; einer Art Orgel, deren Gebläse aus einem Lautsprecher besteht, der Infraschall in Luftdruck verwandelt und die sich mit einer Pfeife in Form eines mit Schlitz versehenen Pingpong-Balls begnügt; einem Synonym für "die Welt ist ein Ei", einer Repetitio.

English

"All dark similarities were introduced only for the shame of art."

(Carl von Linné)

The front of the Fürstenbergische Sammlungen is adorned by several medallion-shaped portraits. One of these depicts Carl von Linné, the man who set himself the task of subjecting the plant and animal kingdoms to a thorough, all-encompassing taxonomy. In his view, the naming and classification of a species should be carried out in a concise, factual and precise form and, above all, avoid all "prehistoric" connotations. The goal was to remove things and creatures from the chain of signatures with the aid of a binary nomenclature. To this day, the binary system serves as the binding universal rule for taxonomy. The difficulty, perhaps even impossibility of implementing this programme, both then and now, can be seen from the example of the true owls, which Linné gave the name strix, plural strigidae in the tenth edition of his "Systema Naturaek" in 1758 – a name that also refers to a legendary, bloodthirsty creature of myth whose name allegedly comes from its hissing call. In who cooks for you who cooks for you all we want to follow the dark paths of similarities between these creatures.

The call of the barred owl (Strix varia), of which there are two prepared specimens in the prince's collections, is translated into on onomatopoetic equivalent in who cooks for you who cooks for you all. This seemingly enables the birth of the owl call from the spirit of human language. Like all neologisms, onomatopoetically-motivated ones are subject to general linguistic rules. They guarantee a high level of memorability and make things communicable in the first place, but inevitably level out the diversity of the countless varieties of animal utterance according to sex, function, territorial distribution etc. But what interested us most in this case was the fact that in contrast to other onomatopoeia like 'cuckoo', who cooks for you who cooks for you all is a nine-syllable name that constitutes both a code and a sentence or question. The name provokes a reaction in the sense of an identification, but also a reply to a question whose repetition, decoding and answering leads towards the bird, but equally away from it. Does one ask who is asking the question? It asks itself. It is neither the animal nor the human that translates the call into the question; to the same extent that I ask myself this question, language asks it of me. It also puts the answer in my mouth, meaning itself and myself in the self.

So what are we dealing with? An invocation and an exclamation; an audio CAPTCHA; a measure for the length of a line; an ensemble consisting of a birdhouse (or cabinets) with feeding-bowl; an object lesson demonstrating the different articulations of the vowel 'o'.; an advertising slogan by YAHOO!; a shibboleth used to identify oneself if one pronounces 'all' like 'owl'; a cooking show; a form of organ whose bellows consists of a loudspeaker that converts infra216 Klangkunst sound into air pressure, and amuses itself with a whistle in the form of a ping pong ball with a slit; and a synonym for "the world is an egg", a repetitio.