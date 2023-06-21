„… ein fiktionaler Abenteuerroman durch vielfältige Raumklangwirkungen hindurch“

Olga Neuwirth im Gespräch mit Stefan Drees über ihre Komposition „Le Encantadas“

Sefan Drees:

Beim ersten Blick auf deine neue Komposition Le Encantadas fallen mehrere Details auf: Erstens ist da der Titel, der – in italienischer Übersetzung – auf ein Werk von Herman Melville aus dem Jahr 1854 über das Galapagos-Archipel verweist, auf eine Inselgruppe also, die von den Spaniern ursprünglich Las Encantadas benannt wurde. Zweitens legen die räumliche Konzeption und der Bezug auf die Stadt Venedig eine Spur zu Luigi Nonos Prometeo. Von diesen beiden Beobachtungen aus ergibt sich mit Blick auf die formale Anlage drittens der Gedanke einer inselförmigen Anordnung von Abschnitten und des Reisens von Insel zu Insel, der nicht nur bei Nono und Melville zu finden ist, sondern auch in vielen deiner früheren Arbeiten eine wichtige Rolle gespielt hat. Lass uns diesen Bezügen ein wenig nachspüren.

Olga Neuwirth:

Tatsächlich ist meine intensive Beschäftigung mit Melville wichtig, die aber in einer doppelten Ernüchterung geendet hat. Da war das unvollendete Projekt meines Melville-Films "Songs of the unleashed ocean": Das Drehbuch habe ich zwar fertiggestellt und bin dafür zu all jenen Orten in den USA gereist, an denen sich Melville aufgehalten hat, doch konnte der Film aus finanziellen Gründen dann doch nicht realisiert werden, obgleich die beiden wunderbaren englisch-amerikanischen Hauptdarsteller bereits zugesagt hatten. Dann gab es meine Hommage an Herman Melville, "The Outcast – A musicstallation-theater with Video", die zwar 2012 aufgeführt wurde, aber aus unterschiedlichen Gründen äußerst unbefriedigend gewesen ist und ihrer wahren Premiere noch harrt. Die maritimen Anspielungen in sakralen Räumen hatten es mir angetan, so z. B. die Ähnlichkeiten zwischen der schiffsförmigen Kanzel in der Seamen's Bethel in New Bedford und lokalen venezianischen Eigenheiten in Kirchenräumen wie etwa dem erhöhten Chor namens barco oder den hölzernen Decken (zur Verbesserung der Akustik), genannt a carena di mare (in Form eines Schiffkiels). Alles ausgelöst durch meine Langzeit-Liebe für Architektur und Städte am Meer sowie die Unbegreifbarkeit des Meeres an sich. Mich hat das Thema "architettura e musica di Venezia" umgetrieben und dass Jacopo Sansovino und Andrea Palladio viele musikalische Freunde hatten, mit denen sie akustische Probleme diskutierten, oder dass Leon Battista Alberti und Palladio auf Vitruvs Rat zurückgriffen, in ihren Kirchenbauten Gesimse bzw. Deckenleisten einzubauen, um die Akustik für Choraufführungen fasslicher zu machen. Aber im Besonderen bin ich dennoch bei Melville hängengeblieben, auch wegen seiner immer wieder auftauchenden Aufforderung zu Toleranz dem anderen, anderen Kulturkreisen gegenüber.

Ein weiterer zentraler Aspekt für "Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie" ist meine weit zurückreichende Erfahrung mit der Stadt Venedig: Schon als Kind war ich sehr oft dort, und als Jugendliche bin ich immer wieder zur "Festa de l'Unità" auf den Campo del Ghetto Nuovo gereist. Dazu kamen die Beschäftigung mit der Musik Nonos, aber auch die Erfahrungen, die ich während jener vier Jahre in Venedig gesammelt habe, als ich eine Wohnung unmittelbar hinter dem Ghetto hatte. Als 16-Jährige hatte ich 1984 zudem das Glück, eine Aufführung von Nonos "Prometeo" in der Chiesa di San Lorenzo miterleben zu können. Zu diesem persönlichen und breit gefächerten Material kommt dann noch die Idee des Nomadierens, des Reisens hinzu, die ich musikalisch als Reisen, als Wandern durch verschiedene Klanglandschaften beschreiben würde: Man zieht an verschiedenartigen Klangbildern, Klangwelten und Klangfarben vorbei, die mit bestimmten Bedeutungen oder Erinnerungen aufgeladen sind. "Einsame Inseln" nicht als etwas geographisch Fixes, sondern vielmehr als imaginäre und mythologische Räume. All diese "Versuche mit Raumanordnungen" gehen aber schon zurück auf die Jahre 1992/93, also den Beginn der Arbeit an "Bählamms Fest", sowie auf meine Beschäftigung mit Surround-Sound und Surround-Videos in "The Long Rain" (1999) und unmittelbar danach in "Lost Highway" (2002/03) und "… ce qui arrive …" (2004), wo es um den musikalisch-visuellen U-Topos geht. Hierzu passt auch ein Zitat aus Melvilles The Encantadas: "[…] For those same islands seeming now and than, are not firme land, nor any certein wonne, but stragling plots which to and fro do ronne in the wide waters; therefore are they hight the Wandering Islands […]"

SD:

Die Idee der Klanginseln ist eigentlich auch durch Melville vorgegeben: In "The Encantadas" umkreist der Schriftsteller die Inselgruppe mit zehn literarischen Skizzen, in denen er Naturbeschreibung, Reisebericht, philosophische Betrachtung und Schilderungen geschichtlicher Ereignisse verknüpft, so dass daraus ein heterogenes Ganzes aus unterschiedlich proportionierten Teilen entsteht.

ON:

Genau diese Heterogenität ist das Spannende an Melville; deshalb wurde er ja zu Lebzeiten angefeindet. Er hat sich mit seiner Art des Schreibens einer einzigen Gattung entzogen. Daher konnte er in keine Schublade gesteckt werden und sorgte für Irritationen, was dazu führte, dass ihm Kollegen und Kritiker das Können absprachen. Dies trifft auch auf sein Buch "The Encantadas" zu: Neben einzelnen Schilderungen historischer Ereignisse, in denen sich Elemente eines sozialpolitischen Manifests erkennen lassen, stehen Ausführungen über die Beschaffenheit der Encantadas, der verzauberten Inseln, die sich mit deren Menschenfeindlichkeit, aber zugleich auch mit ihrer Schönheit befassen. So beschreibt Melville die wuchernde Natur, das Grün des Urwaldes, dieses nicht Greifbare, während er gleich darauf auf die Unbewohnbarkeit, die trockene, abweisende Welt des Vulkangesteins Bezug nimmt. Der Beschaffenheit dieses Buches entspricht seit jeher meine Idee des Komponierens: mit heterogenem Material zu arbeiten und, wie auch in "Le Encantadas", verschiedene Dauern für verschiedene Klangprozesse zu wählen, denn die Mühe meiner Überlegungen galt stets neuen Formen. Bei mir gibt es fünf Inseln mit zwei Interludien sowie einem Prolog und einem Epilog. Für die Gestalt meiner Musik ist aber vor allem der Gedanke des ungewissen Durchfahrens eines Archipels wichtig: Es geht darum, die Wahrnehmung dessen zu erleben, was zusammengehören könnte und zugleich doch auch getrennt erscheint. Der Blick – in meinem Fall das Ohr – gleitet unbestimmt in die Ferne, über das Meer. Die Inseln eines Archipels liegen noch eben scharf umrissen vor einem, fast greifbar. Und nur wenig später sind sie mit einem Mal nur noch nebulöse Silhouetten, die mit jedem Millimeter, den man mit dem Boot daran vorbeifährt und eine weiß schäumende Kielspur hinterlässt, diffuser und diffuser werden. Dieser Eindruck spielte für mich eine wichtige Rolle. Darüber hinaus ist die Formulierung "über das Meer" natürlich seit einiger Zeit auch in Europa zu einer schrecklichen Metapher für Flüchtlinge geworden …

SD:

Inwieweit dient dir Nonos "Prometeo" mit seiner inselartigen Struktur als Orientierungspunkt?

ON:

Als Komponistin heute habe ich nur die Möglichkeit, durch die Historie durchzugehen, um mich von ihr zu lösen und bei mir selbst anzukommen. Es geht also darum, dass ich mich anregen lasse und diese Anregungen weiterdenke. Nonos "Prometeo" ist eine solche Anregung, und ich habe versucht, sie für mich anders weiterzudenken. Ich mache einen anderen Schritt als Nono, denn ich siedele die Aufführung meines Stückes nicht im Innern einer physisch präsenten Kirche an, sondern ich greife auf eine reproduzierte, simulierte, "falsche" Chiesa di San Lorenzo zurück. Erstaunlich, warum das noch niemand vor mir realisiert hat! Als ich das Projekt vor Jahren entwickelt hatte, nachdem mein Projekt mit dem Architekten Greg Lynn 2007 – basierend auf dem Potential seiner Idee einer "time-based animation techniques" – doch nicht realisiert wurde, war mein Ausgangspunkt für "Le Encantadas" erneut die Frage nach Raum und Akustik, da ich immer wieder mit akustischen Problemen in Aufführungsräumen zu kämpfen habe: Wie macht man Raum hörbar? Warum fange ich nicht die Akustik einer Kirche ein, um sie in einen anderen Raum zu implantieren und dort verändern zu können? Es geht also darum, mir meine eigene Akustik für die jeweiligen musikalischen Prozesse zu "bauen". Eine "liquid architecture", je nachdem, wie ich Architektur und Akustik brauche. Als ich eines Tages auf einem meiner vielen Spaziergänge nach dem Komponieren plötzlich sah, dass die Kirche von San Lorenzo offenstand und ich eintreten durfte, war das die Initialzündung, um ein Projekt zu entwickeln. Diese besondere, äußert hohe Kirche, mit dem Altar in der Mitte des Raumes, ist leider dem Verfall preisgegeben und nun wieder unzugänglich. Sie forderte mich sozusagen durch ihre (akustische) Schönheit heraus, ihre besondere Akustik zu konservieren. Also im Grunde so etwas wie akustische Denkmalpflege!

SD:

Wie bist du dabei vorgegangen?

ON:

Zunächst musste ich Überzeugungsarbeit leisten. Einige Jahre lang. Als ich dann schließlich Armin Köhler in einer Transitzone des Berliner Flughafens davon überzeugen konnte – denn ohne ihn gäbe es dieses Projekt nicht –, bin ich auf Markus Noisternig zugegangen, den ich seit Jahren kenne und mit dem ich seit "Bählamms Fest" an Surround-Klang-Projektionen arbeite. Er ist an der akustischen Forschungsabteilung des IRCAM tätig, und ich habe ihn gefragt, ob er sich vorstellen könne, mit mir gemeinsam auf eine Forschungsreise zu gehen, um dabei die Akustik der Kirche San Lorenzo "einzufangen" und sie später in einem beliebigen Konzertsaal zu rekonstruieren. Dazu haben wir dann ein Impulse-Response-System benutzt. Um es einfach zu erklären: Man sendet ein Signal (von verschiedenen Positionen aus) in den Raum und misst für einige Zeit gleichzeitig die Antwort des Systems. Und man zeichnet sie auf.

SD:

Wie arbeitest du in "Le Encantadas" mit diesen Elementen?

ON:

Ich wollte zunächst Raum und Form plastisch, flexibel und in variablen Einheiten bzw. Gebilden erscheinen lassen. Zunächst geht es darum, die Eigenakustik des Konzertraumes so weit wie möglich zu neutralisieren, um dann die simulierte Kirchenakustik hineinzusetzen. Dann versuche ich die "eingefangene Akustik" als musikalisches Gestaltungsmittel einzusetzen. Wenn es für meine Musik passt, lasse ich beispielsweise den Nachhall von San Lorenzo verkleinern, was den Eindruck eines geschrumpften Raumes erzeugt, denn eine "decay time" von weniger als zwei Sekunden ergibt z. B. einen klaren akustischen Raum, geeignet für schnelle Passagen. Ich habe demnach die Möglichkeit, an von mir gewählten bestimmten Stellen die Akustik beinahe auszublenden, den Raum klein und eng werden zu lassen und anschließend wieder aufzublasen. Es lassen sich aber auch einzelne Bestandteile der Kirchenakustik isolieren: So kann ich z. B. musikalische Ereignisse im vorderen Teil des Live-Aufführungsraumes quasi im "zweiten Bereich" des San Lorenzo-Raumes erklingen lassen – die Kirche ist ja in zwei Räume geteilt, die akustisch anders klingen –, während ein anderes musikalisches Ereignis zur selben Zeit im "ersten Bereich" – im größeren Eingangsbereich – erklingt. An manchen Stellen hört man den akustischen Raum der Kirche allein. Und manchmal reduziere ich die Partitur auf wenige Instrumente, um bestimmte Punkte der Kirche hörbar zu machen oder um auch einmal die Aufmerksamkeit auf einen künstlichen Hall, also nicht den der Chiesa di San Lorenzo, zu lenken. Ich habe unterschiedliche Raumakustiken also immer mitkomponiert und dadurch ein Spiel mit realen und fiktiven Räumlichkeiten geschaffen. Zur Abstrahlung verwenden wir eine 3D-Surround-Umgebung (Ambisonic), wie man sie heute ähnlich aus Kinos und Planetarien kennt, in denen sie "Dome projections" genannt werden. Skurril, dass ich meine großen 3D-Räume in "The Long Rain" sehr ähnlich nannte, nämlich "Sundomes". Dieses Ambisonic-System ist um sechs unterschiedlich besetzte und gegeneinander verstimmte, im Raum angeordnete Ensemblegruppen herumgelegt, die zwei ineinander geschobene dreieckige Anordnungen bilden und damit im Grunde an den Spitzen eines Davidsterns positioniert sind.

SD:

Es ist sehr interessant, dass du hier field recordings benutzt und damit an das anknüpfst, was du bereits in den 1990er Jahren, eigentlich seit deinen frühesten Werken immer schon gemacht hast.

ON:

Genau, aber diesmal war es für mich spannend zu erfahren, wie sich die Verwendung solcher Klänge veränderte. Beispielsweise durfte ich 2002 für meine Komposition "torsion : transparent variation" im Jüdischen Museum Berlin, vor der Installation der heutigen Sammlung, Aufnahmen in den Voids von Daniel Libeskind machen, und in denen hört man verzerrt die Außengeräusche von vorbeifahrenden Autos. Diese Aufnahmen werden völlig unverändert in den musikalischen Zusammenhang eingeblendet, sie zerschneiden ihn gewissermaßen. Diesmal war es mir wichtig, field recordings, von denen ich seit 1997 unzählige aus der Lagune von Venedig und von der Stadt Venedig gemacht habe, als "Hörspiel-Teile" zu benutzen. Denn es geht bei "Le Encantadas" immer wieder um das Durchdringen von Innen- und Außenräumen. Die Chiesa di San Lorenzo ist zwar ein Innenraum, doch wird er auch durch Klänge, die von außen eindringen, durchlässig gemacht. Da die Wände schon porös und zudem Fensterteile kaputt sind, hört man im Innern immer irgendwie auch das Draußen. Folglich verwende ich auch unterschiedliche akustische Ereignisse, die das Umfeld, den Außenraum der Stadt einfangen, beispielsweise Klänge von Motorbooten, Stimmen und diversen Glocken, die sich je nach Standort des Hörers verändern. Für die Aufnahmen in der Lagune haben wir ein "all around"-Soundfield-Mikrophon benutzt, so dass man hören kann, wie z. B. die Glockenklänge aus verschiedenen Richtungen kommen und wie sich die Klangumgebung in einer 3D-Abbildung wandelt, wenn man sich von der Quelle wegbewegt, wie Klänge sich allmählich verlieren, während zugleich neue akustische Signaturen in den Vordergrund treten. Solche Wahrnehmungsphänomene haben mich dann auch beim Komponieren beschäftigt: Die field recordings stehen an bestimmten Stellen nicht nur isoliert da, sondern es gibt auch Passagen, an denen ich die aufgezeichneten Kirchenglocken analysiert und für Ensemble transkribiert habe. An diesen müssen die Musiker unisono zu den Aufnahmen die Obertonspektren der Glocken vortragen. Das wird über Click track koordiniert, denn die besondere Klangfärbung entsteht nur, wenn es tatsächlich genau zusammen ist. Da ist dann der große Kirchenraum von San Lorenzo weggeschaltet. Also: urbane bzw. architektonische Form in unmittelbarer Abhängigkeit zum musikalischen Material.

SD:

Wie geht man als Komponistin damit um, dass man eine Zeitspanne von 70 Minuten ausfüllen möchte? Das ist ja…

ON:

…wahnsinnig lang, genau. Ich habe mir dazu eine zeitliche Kielspur geplant – und zwar so, wie ich instinktiv glaubte, dass es für mich richtig ist. Deshalb sind es ja auch verschiedene Inseln, davor ein "Epilogo", in dem es mit einer der field recordings der Lagune beginnt, um dann in die Ensemblemusik einzuführen, und es heben dann eben die ozeanischen Inseln unterseeische Eruptionen und Bewegung aus den Tiefen an die Oberfläche. Ereignisse tauchen in verschiedenen Dauern langsam empor, verschwinden und kehren wieder, und man hat gar keine Zeit, die Klanginseln fürs eigene Ohr zu annektieren. Daneben ist natürlich auch das zu berücksichtigen, was einen selbst am meisten interessiert: das ist der persönliche Weg, den ich beim Komponieren durch diese Inselwelt gewählt habe. Damit versetze ich das Publikum in eine fiktionale Raum-Zeit-Reise: Als Zuhörer wird man 70 Minuten lang durch ein Labyrinth von realen und fiktiven Außenräumen, Innenräumen, verschiedenen (Klang-)Inselwelten sowie akustischen Phänomenen und deren Bearbeitungen mitgenommen.

SD:

Damit sind wir wieder bei der Idee des Reisens, die für dich seit "Bählamms Fest" wichtig ist…

ON:

Dieser Gedanke ist geblieben, er ist bedeutend für mich, seit jeher. Zum Teil spielt vielleicht auch die "Prometeo"-Erfahrung von 1984 eine Rolle. Wie Herder schrieb: "Was gibt ein Schiff, das zwischen Himmel und Meer schwebt, nicht für weite Sphäre zu denken!" In vielen meiner Werke ist es immer schon um Raum gegangen, weshalb "Le Encantadas" eigentlich eine konsequente Fortführung früherer Arbeiten ist.

SD:

Und auch der Umgang mit den zugespielten Stimmen knüpft an vieles an, was du bereits früher gemacht hast.

ON:

Genau. Alle Stimmen, die vorkommen, sind entweder vorher aufgezeichnet oder künstlich generiert worden. Letzteres spielt gegen Ende des Stückes eine Rolle: Die Insel als Vorstellungswelt, wie in der fantastischen Literatur.Da gibt es einen "surrealen Moment", wo alles künstlicher wird. Die "einsame Insel" liefert das Double aller Instrumente und Stimmen. Ein unbeständiges Double, vom Realen getrennt, da es nicht dessen Festigkeit erhält. Dort verwende ich beispielsweise Statements, die ich unter Jugendlichen in New York gesammelt habe – was für sie wichtig ist, was sie beschäftigt –, und die über die Computerstimme meines Apple-Rechners abgespielt wurden, als eine persönliche Erinnerung an den 1978 herausgekommenen digitalen Signalprozessor "Speak & Spell", den ich damals geschenkt bekam. Um danach noch weiterzugehen, verwende ich eine Sängerin, die sich nur als "dreidimensionale Projektion" herausstellt – wie in Adolfo Bioy Casares' Roman "Morels Erfindung" mit seinen frühen Motiven des Virtuellen, in dem das Inselmotiv als Metapher des auf sich selbst Zurückgeworfen-Seins, als Bild für das Bedrohtsein von Außen, dient. Aber auch als Raum für das Enigmatische. Dafür schrieb ich einen Song für die digitale Vocaloid-Stimme von Hatsune Miku – der japanische Hersteller nennt sie "an android diva in the near-future world where songs are lost" –, die ich auch in anderen Stücken einbauen werde. Denn diese voice synthesis-Programme zur Erzeugung digitaler Stimmen beschäftigen mich schon seit 1992, während des Arbeitsbeginns an "Bählamms Fest". Heute, nach über 20 Jahren, ist die Programmierarbeit viel weiter fortgeschritten und die Resultate sind viel besser. Ich nutze das ganze Spektrum von unveränderten menschlichen Stimmen, über unterschiedliche Grade der Verwandlung bis hin zu jener Art von künstlichen Stimmen, deren Klang ich früher gern als "androgyn" bezeichnet habe. Aufgrund dieser Stimmenvielfalt ist "Le Encantadas" für mich auch eine Art Musiktheater.

SD:

Ein imaginäres Hörtheater vielleicht.

ON:

Ja. Es ist in übertragenem Sinne ein fiktionaler Abenteuerroman durch vielfältige Raumklangwirkungen hindurch.

(Das Gespräch wurde am 25. August 2015 in Berlin aufgezeichnet.)

Besonderen Dank an:

Christoph Amann, Stefano Bassanese, Cyril Béros, Sylvain Cadars, Frédérique Cambreling, Renata Caruzzi, Athos Castellan, Johan Leysen, Florian Nadvornik, Cathy Nelson, Markus Noisternig, Gilbert Nouno, Nicolas Orbin, Marzio Porro, Livia Rado, Alessandro Ratoci, Clément Saunier, Robyn Schulkowsky, Benny Sluchin, Alexandre Souillart, Clotilde Turpin, Alvise Vidolin, Gottfried von Hüngsberg und Andrew Watts sowie Dino Verlato (Architekt, Venezia) und Franco Gazzarri (Comune di Venezia)

English

"... a fictional adventure novel that passes through manifold sound spatializations"

Olga Neuwirth in conversation with Stefan Drees about her composition Le Encantadas

SD:

Taking a first glance at your new composition "Le Encantadas", I'm struck by several details: firstly there's the title – translated into Italian – which refers to a work by Herman Melville from 1854 about the Galapagos archipelago, a group of islands originally named "Las Encantadas" by the Spanish. Secondly, the spatial conception and the reference to the city of Venice establish a trail to Luigi Nono's "Prometeo". Looking at the work's formal disposition, these two observations lead to a third, namely that there is an island-shaped arrangement of sections, a travelling from island to island, that's not only found in Nono and Melville, but also played an important part in many of your earlier works. Let's take a closer look at these connections.

ON:

It's true that my intensive engagement with Melville was important, but it ended in a twofold disappointment. First there was the unfinished project of my Melville film "Songs of the Unleashed Ocean": I finished the script and travelled to all the places in the USA where Melville stayed, but then the film couldn't be realized for financial reasons, even though the two wonderful Anglo-American leading actors had already agreed. Then there was my tribute to Herman Melville, "The Outcast – A Musicstallation-Theatre with Video", which was premiered in 2012, but was very unsatisfactory for a variety of reasons and is still waiting for its true premiere. I was very taken with the maritime references in sacred spaces, for example the similarities between the ship-shaped pulpit at the Seamen's Bethel in New Bedford and local Venetian trademarks in churches, such as the elevated choir called barco or the wooden ceilings (to improve the acoustic), which are termed "a carena di mare" (in the shape of a ship's keel). All of this was triggered by my long-standing love of architecture and seaside towns, as well as the incomprehensible nature of the sea as such. I was preoccupied with the theme "architettura e musica di Venezia", as well as the fact that Jacopo Sansovino and Andrea Palladio had a lot of musical friends with whom they discussed acoustic problems, or that Leon Battista Alberti and Palladio fell back on Vitruvius's advice to build cornices or crown mouldings into their churches, in order to make the acoustic for choral performances more vivid. But it was Melville who captivated me most, not least because of his repeated demands for tolerance towards the other, towards other cultural contexts.

Another central aspect of "Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie" is my long experience with the city of Venice: as a child I was already there very often, and as a teenager I kept travelling to the Festa de l'Unità at the Campo del Ghetto Nuovo. On top of that was my engagement with Nono's music, but also the experiences I gathered during the four years in Venice when I had a flat directly behind the Ghetto. As well as that, I was lucky enough to witness a performance of Nono's Prometeo at the Chiesa di San Lorenzo in 1984, at the age of 16. This personal, highly diverse material was augmented by the idea of nomadism, of travelling, which I would describe in musical terms as travelling, wandering through different sonic landscapes: one passes different kinds of sonic images, sonic worlds and sonic colours loaded with certain meanings or memories. "Desert islands" – not as something geographically fixed, but as imaginary and mythological spaces. But all these "experiments with spatial dispositions" go back to 1992/93, so to the beginning of my work on "Bählamms Fest", as well as my use of surround sound and surround video in ""The Long Rain" (1999), and directly afterwards in "Lost Highway" (2002/03) and "… ce qui arrive…" (2004), where I dealt with the musico-visual "u-topos". There's a quote from Melville's The Encantadas that fits here: "For those same islands seeming now and than, are not firme land, nor any certein wonne, but stragling plots which to and fro do ronne in the wide waters; therefore are they hight the Wandering Islands […]"

SD:

Actually, the idea of sonic islands comes from Melville here: in "The Encantadas", the writer circles the archipelago with ten literary sketches in which he combines descriptions of nature, a travel report, philosophical reflections and accounts of historical events, resulting in a heterogeneous whole consisting of differently-proportioned parts.

ON:

It's precisely this heterogeneity that's exciting about Melville; and that's why he had enemies in his own lifetime. With his way of writing, he eluded any single genre. So he couldn't be pigeonholed and that bothered people, which resulted in colleagues and critics claiming he had no writing skills. This also applies to his book "The Encantadas": next to individual accounts of historical events that display elements of a socio-political manifesto, there are also deliberations about the character of the Encantadas, the enchanted islands, that consider their inhospitability, but also their beauty. Thus Melville describes the proliferating nature, the green of the jungle, this intangible quality, but refers at the same time to the uninhabitable character, the dry and uninviting world of volcanic work. The nature of this book has corresponded to my idea of composing for as long as I can remember: working with heterogeneous material and, as in "Le Encantadas", choosing different durations for different sound processes, as the effort of my thoughts was always focused on new forms. In my piece there are five islands with two interludes, as well as a prologue and an epilogue. But what's especially important for the nature of my music is the idea of travelling through an archipelago in a state of uncertainty: it's about experiencing the perception of things that could belong together, yet appear separate at the same time. The eye – in my case the ear – drifts vaguely into the distance, across the sea. One moment the islands of an archipelago are lying ahead with clear outlines, one can almost touch them; and only a moment later, they're suddenly no more than nebulous silhouettes that become more and more diffuse with each millimetre the boat moves past them, leaving a trail of white foam in its wake. This impression played an important part for me. Beyond that, of course, the formulation 'across the sea' has for some time also been a terrible metaphor in Europe for refugees...

SD:

To what extent does Nono’s "Prometeo", with its island-like structure, act as a reference point for you?

ON:

As a composer working today, I only have the possibility of going through history in order to break free of it and arrive at myself. So it's a matter of being open to stimuli and taking these stimuli a step further. Nono's "Prometeo" was one such stimulus, and I tried to develop it for myself in a different direction. I take a different step from Nono, because I don't locate the performance of my piece inside a physically present church, but fall back on a reproduced, simulated, "false" Chiesa di San Lorenzo. It's amazing that no one did that before me! When I developed the project years ago, after the one with the architect Greg Lynn in 2007 – based on the potential of his idea of 'time-based animation techniques' – wasn't realized after all, my starting point for "Le Encantadas" was once again the question of space and acoustics, as I keep having to struggle with acoustic problems in performance spaces: how does one make space audible? Why don't I capture the acoustic of a church, so that I can implant it in a different space and alter it there? So I'm concerned with "building" my own acoustic for the respective musical processes. A "liquid architecture", depending on how I need to use architecture and acoustics. When I suddenly saw one day, on one of the many walks I take after composing, that the church of San Lorenzo was open and I could enter, that was the initial spark to develop a project. Unfortunately this special, extremely high church, which has the altar in the centre of the space, is decrepit and has been closed again. With its (acoustic) beauty, it urged me to conserve its special acoustic, as it were. So it was essentially a kind of acoustic monument preservation!

SD:

How did you go about it?

ON:

First I had to convince people. It took a few years. When I finally managed to win over Armin Köhler in a transit zone at Berlin Airport – because this project wouldn’t exist without him – I approached Markus Noisternig, whom I’ve known for years, and with whom I’ve collaborated on surround sound projections since "Bählamm’s Fest". He works in the acoustic research department at IRCAM, and I asked him if he could imagine taking a research trip with me to ‘capture’ the acoustic of the church of San Lorenzo and later reconstruct it in any given concert hall. We used an impulse response system to do it. Simply put, one sends a signal into the space (from different positions) and measures the system’s response simultaneously for a while. And one records it.

SD:

How do you work with these elements in "Le Encantadas"?

ON:

First of all I wanted space and form to appear vividly, flexibly and in variable units or constructs. It's initially a matter of neutralizing the individual acoustic of the performance space as far as possible, then implanting the simulated church acoustic. Then I try to use the "captured acoustic" as a means of musical crafting. If it suits my music, for example, I reduce the reverberation of San Lorenzo, which creates the impression of shrinking the space because a decay time of less than two seconds results in a clear acoustic space suitable for fast passages. So I have the possibility of almost fading out the acoustic at certain points, making the space small and narrow and then inflating it again. But one can also isolate individual components of the church acoustic: I can make musical events in the front part of the live performance space sound in the "second area" of the San Lorenzo space, for example – the church is divided into two spaces with different acoustic properties – while a different musical event taking place at the same time sounds in the "first area" – in the larger entrance area. In some passages one only hears the acoustic space of the church. And sometimes I reduce the scoring to a few instruments in order to make particular points of the church audible, or to direct attention towards an artificial reverberation – that is, not the Chiesa di San Lorenzo. So I was always working the different spatial acoustics in the compositional process, which allowed me to play with real and fictitious spatial setups. For the diffusion we use a 3D surround environment (Ambisonics) similar to those known from cinemas and planetariums, where they're known as "dome projections". It's bizarre that I gave my big 3D spaces in "The Long Rain" a similar name, "Sundomes". This Ambisonic system is placed around six ensemble groups with very different instrumentation, out of tune in relation to one another and positioned to form two interlocking triangles – so they're essentially located at the points of a star of David.

SD:

It’s very interesting that you use field recordings here, following on from what you were already doing in the 1990s – in fact, what you’ve always done since your earliest works.

ON:

Exactly, but this time it was exciting for me to find out how the use of such sounds had changed. For example, in 2002, for my composition "torsion: transparent variation" at the Jewish Museum in Berlin, before the current collection had been installed, I was allowed to make recordings in the Voids designed by Daniel Libeskind, and on those one can hear the distorted sounds of cars driving past outside. These recordings are played back completely unaltered in the musical context, you could say they cut it up. This time it was important to me to use some of the countless field recordings I've made from the lagoons of Venice since 1997 as "radio play sections". Because "Le Encantadas" constantly deals with the penetration of interiors and exteriors. Although the Chiesa di San Lorenzo is an interior, it's made permeable by sounds that come in from outside. As the windows are already porous and parts of the windows are broken, one can always hear the outside in some way from the inside. For that reason I use different acoustic events that change the surroundings, the external space of the city – for example the sounds of motor boats, voices and various bells, which change depending on where the listener is standing. For the recordings in the lagoon we used an 'all-around' sound field microphone so that one can hear, say, how the sounds of bells are coming from different directions and how the sonic environment changes in a 3D image if one moves away from the source, how sounds gradually disappear at the same time as new acoustic signatures step into the foreground. Such perceptual phenomena then occupied me during composition: the field recordings don't simply appear alone at certain points, there are also passages in which I analyzed the recorded church bells and transcribed them for the ensemble. Here the musicians have to play the overtone spectra of the bells in unison with the recordings. That's coordinated using a click track, as the particular sonic colouration only comes about if it's precisely together. For that part the big church space of San Lorenzo is switched off. So: urban or architectural form in a direct dependence on musical material.

SD:

As a composer, how does one deal with the task of filling a span of 70 minutes? It’s...

ON:

...incredibly long, that's right. I mapped out a temporal boat trail – the way that felt instinctively right for me. That's why there are different islands, with an "Epilogo" beforehand which begins with one of the field recordings from the lagoon before leading into the ensemble music, and then eruptions and movements under the sea raise the oceanic islands from the depths to the surface. Events slowly rise with different durations, disappear and return, and one doesn't have any time to annex the sonic islands for one's own ear. One also has to take into account what one's most interested in: that's the personal path through this island world that I chose while composing. I thus send the audience on a fictional space-time journey: the listener is taken along for 70 minutes through a labyrinth of real and invented exteriors, interiors, different (sound) island worlds as well as acoustic phenomena and their transformed versions.

SD:

That brings us back to the idea of travelling, which has been important for you since "Bählamms Fest"...

ON:

This idea has stayed with me, it's been important to me for as long as I can remember. Maybe the "Prometeo" experience of 1984 also plays a certain part. As Herder wrote: "What broad spheres a ship floating between heaven and the ocean gives us to think about!" Many of my works were always about space, which is why "Le Encantadas" is really a consistent continuation of earlier pieces.

SD:

And the way you use the recorded voices also follows on from a lot of things you were already doing earlier.

ON:

Exactly. All the voices in the piece are either pre-recorded or artificially generated. The latter aspect becomes significant towards the end of the piece: the island as a world of imagination, as in fantasy literature. There's one "surreal moment" where everything becomes more artificial. The "desert island" is the double of all the instruments and voices. A fickle double, separated from the real because it doesn't acquire the same solidity. There, for example, I use statements I collected from young people in New York – what's important to them, what preoccupies them – which were played back via the computer voice of my Apple computer as a personal memory of the Speak & Spell digital signal processor, which came out in 1978 and I received as a present. To go further after that, I use a singer who turns out to be just a "three-dimensional projection" – as in Adolfo Bioy Casares's novel Morel's Invention, with its early motifs of the virtual, in which the island motif serves as a metaphor for being thrown back on oneself, as an image representing the threat from the outside. But also as a space for the enigmatic. So I wrote a song for the digital Vocaloid voice of Hatsune Miku – the Japanese manufacturer calls it an "android diva in the near-future world where songs are lost" – that I'll also incorporate into other pieces. Because these voice synthesis programmes for producing digital voices have preoccupied me since 1992, when I started working on "Bählamms Fest". Today, over 20 years later, programming has advanced much further and the results are much better. I use the whole spectrum of unaltered human voices, via different degrees of transformation all the way to the kind of artificial voices whose sound I often used to describe as "androgynous". Because of this diverse array of voices, I also view "Le Encantadas" as a kind of music theatre.

SD:

An imaginary listening theatre, perhaps.

ON:

Yes. Metaphorically speaking, it’s a fictional adventure novel that passes through manifold sound spatializations.

(The conversation took place in Berlin on 25 August 2015.)

Special thanks to:

Christoph Amann, Stefano Bassanese, Cyril Béros, Sylvain Cadars, Frédérique Cambreling, Renata Caruzzi, Athos Castellan, Johan Leysen, Florian Nadvornik, Cathy Nelson, Markus Noisternig, Gilbert Nouno, Nicolas Orbin, Marzio Porro, Livia Rado, Alessandro Ratoci, Clément Saunier, Robyn Schulkowsky, Benny Sluchin, Alexandre Souillart, Clotilde Turpin, Alvise Vidolin, Gottfried von Hüngsberg and Andrew Watts, as well as Dino Verlato (architect, Venice) and Franco Gazzarri (Municipality of Venice).