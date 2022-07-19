SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 19.7.2022

Bodenseefestival 2022

Spark - die klassische Band

Johannes Hofmann:

Loops and Reflections op. 70 (UA 2022)

Ryuichi Sakamoto:

Rain

Kamran Ince:

Music for a Lost Earth: Two Step Passion

John Lennon & Paul McCartney:

Norwegian Wood

Johann Sebastian Bach:

Concerto a-Moll BWV 1065

Luciano Berio:

Wasserklavier

Victor Plumettaz:

Crufied Bird, basierend auf "Vogel als Prophet" aus Waldszenen op. 82 von Robert Schumann (UA 2022)

Christian Fritz:

Grazia, inspiriert von "Miserere" von Gregorio Allegri

Chiel Meijering:

Silver Falls in the Heart of the Forest

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:

Venetianisches Gondellied aus Lieder ohne Worte op. 30/6

u. a.

(Konzert vom 8. Mai in Tettnang)