SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 19.7.2022

Spark - die klassische Band
Johannes Hofmann:
Loops and Reflections op. 70 (UA 2022)
Ryuichi Sakamoto:
Rain
Kamran Ince:
Music for a Lost Earth: Two Step Passion
John Lennon & Paul McCartney:
Norwegian Wood
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Concerto a-Moll BWV 1065
Luciano Berio:
Wasserklavier
Victor Plumettaz:
Crufied Bird, basierend auf "Vogel als Prophet" aus Waldszenen op. 82 von Robert Schumann (UA 2022)
Christian Fritz:
Grazia, inspiriert von "Miserere" von Gregorio Allegri
Chiel Meijering:
Silver Falls in the Heart of the Forest
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Venetianisches Gondellied aus Lieder ohne Worte op. 30/6
u. a.
(Konzert vom 8. Mai in Tettnang)
Bodenseefestival 2022
