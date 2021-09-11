20 Jahre 9/11

Samuel Barber:

"Agnus Dei" op. 11

Atlanta Symphony Chorus

Leitung: Norman Mackenzie

Gabriel Jackson:

"At the Last Day"

Tapestry

Leitung: Laurie Monahan

John Adams:

"On the transmigration of souls"

Gwinnett Young Singers

Atlanta Symphony Chorus & Orchestra

Leitung: Robert Spano

Traditional:

"Take time to be holy"

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Orchestra at Temple Square

Leitung: Craig Jessop

Harrison Millard:

"Abide with me, 'tis eventide"

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Orchestra at Temple Square

Leitung: Craig Jessop