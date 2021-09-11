Samuel Barber:
"Agnus Dei" op. 11
Atlanta Symphony Chorus
Leitung: Norman Mackenzie
Gabriel Jackson:
"At the Last Day"
Tapestry
Leitung: Laurie Monahan
John Adams:
"On the transmigration of souls"
Gwinnett Young Singers
Atlanta Symphony Chorus & Orchestra
Leitung: Robert Spano
Traditional:
"Take time to be holy"
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Orchestra at Temple Square
Leitung: Craig Jessop
Harrison Millard:
"Abide with me, 'tis eventide"
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Orchestra at Temple Square
Leitung: Craig Jessop
20 Jahre 9/11
