SWR2 Tandem

Die Bee Gees – Zwischen Genialität und Kitsch

Sie schrieben einige der schönsten Melodien der Popgeschichte, waren aber auch, u. a. mit dem Soundtrack zum Film "Saturday Night Fever", maßgeblich am Discotrend der 70er-Jahre beteiligt.

Die britische Gruppe The Bee Gees gilt als erfolgreichste Familienband aller Zeiten und hat unzählige Musiker aus vielen Genres inspiriert. Von den ursprünglich drei beteiligten Brüdern ist nur noch Barry Gibb übrig. Die Zwillinge Robin und Maurice Gibb wären im Dezember 70 geworden. Wir ehren die Bee Gees mit einem Porträt.

Musiktitel

To love somebody
The Bee Gees
CD: Joy - Music from the motion picture

Night fever
The Bee Gees
CD: No. 1s (Number ones) - 38 der größten Nummer 1 Hits aller Zeiten

How deep is your love
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees

Ordinary lives
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees

E-S-P
The Bee Gees
CD: Tales from the Brothers Gibb - A history in song 1967-1990 (Chapter 4)

Still waters run deep
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters

I could not love you more
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters

How deep is your love
Take That
CD: Greatest Hits

Stayin' alive
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees

Alone
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters

Wish you were here
The Bee Gees
CD: Warner Bros. years 1987-1991

Salvation (Gradual)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CD: The Titanic Requiem

New York mining disaster 1941
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees

