Die Bee Gees – Zwischen Genialität und Kitsch

Die britische Gruppe The Bee Gees gilt als erfolgreichste Familienband aller Zeiten und hat unzählige Musiker aus vielen Genres inspiriert. Von den ursprünglich drei beteiligten Brüdern ist nur noch Barry Gibb übrig. Die Zwillinge Robin und Maurice Gibb wären im Dezember 70 geworden. Wir ehren die Bee Gees mit einem Porträt.
Musiktitel
To love somebody
The Bee Gees
CD: Joy - Music from the motion picture
Night fever
The Bee Gees
CD: No. 1s (Number ones) - 38 der größten Nummer 1 Hits aller Zeiten
How deep is your love
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees
Ordinary lives
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees
E-S-P
The Bee Gees
CD: Tales from the Brothers Gibb - A history in song 1967-1990 (Chapter 4)
Still waters run deep
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters
I could not love you more
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters
How deep is your love
Take That
CD: Greatest Hits
Stayin' alive
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees
Alone
The Bee Gees
CD: Still waters
Wish you were here
The Bee Gees
CD: Warner Bros. years 1987-1991
Salvation (Gradual)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CD: The Titanic Requiem
New York mining disaster 1941
The Bee Gees
CD: The very best of the Bee Gees