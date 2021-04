In the series My Favorite Discs, the SWR2 jazz editors present their favorite albums. This time it's Fanny Opitz' turn with "Entre Amigos" - a collaboration between American jazz bass legend Ron Carter and one of the grande dames of Brazilian Bossa Nova, Rosa Passos. When Ron Carter, now 83, personally agreed to be interviewed, it was a huge dream come true for our host:

„Ron Carter and I are exactly 50 years apart in age, but his music has captivated me since I was a child. When I heard "Entre Amigos" for the first time at the age of 14, I was hooked. Since then, this album has carried me through good times and bad. The arrangements are so beautiful, the recording quality so great. It's the only music I can always listen to, no matter what mood I'm in: it uplifts me and grounds me at the same time.“