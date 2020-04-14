"Now I'm going into opera - forget rock 'n' roll!"

Freddie Mercury, legendärer Leadsänger von "Queen", war einer der vielschichtigsten Stars der Rockmusik. Seine musikalische Leidenschaft war grenzenlos und machte auch vor der Oper nicht halt. Als er 1987 die Sopranistin Montserrat Caballé traf und mit ihr das "Barcelona"-Album aufnahm, war dies das erste große Crossover-Projekt der Musikgeschichte - eine Annäherung von sogenannter U- und E-Musik, die Folgen haben sollte. Eva Schramm hat enge Weggefährten Freddie Mercurys und Größen der klassischen Musikszene befragt und lässt sie in sehr persönlicher Weise eine herausragende Künstlerpersönlichkeit des 20. Jahrhunderts würdigen.

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel : The Millionaire Waltz

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: (Satztitel + Werktitel) My Melancholy Blues

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Seaside Rendezvous

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel : Bicycle Race

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Titel: Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan (Eröffnungschor), Kantate BWV 100

Interpreten: Münchner Bach-Chor; Münchner Bach-Orchester; Richter, Karl

Komponist: Eduardo DiCapua

Titel: It's now or never

Interpreten: Elvis Presley

Komponist: Eddie Cooley und John Davenpor

Titel: Fever

Interpreten: Sarah Vaughan

Komponist: John Lennon

Titel: Imagine

Interpreten: John Lennon

Komponist: Irving Berlin

Titel: Cheek to cheek

Interpreten: Ella Fitzgerald

Komponist: Trad.

Titel: Hey Joe

Interpreten: Jimi Hendrix

Komponist:Ronnie Wilkins; John Hurley

Titel: Son of a Preacher Man

Interpreten: Dusty Springfield

Komponist: Alan Tarney

Titel: We don't talk anymore

Interpreten: Cliff Richard

Komponist: Carole King

Titel: You've got a friend

Interpreten: Aretha Franklin

Komponist: John Kander

Titel Cabaret

Interpreten: Liza Minnelli

Komponist: Prince

Titel: Kiss

Interpreten: Prince

Komponist: Giacomo Puccini

Titel: Oper "Turandot", daraus: "Signore, ascolta"

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Dir.: Zubin Mehta

Komponist: Ruggero Leoncavallo

Titel: "Der Bajazzo", daraus: "Recitar!Vesti la giubba"

Interpreten: Luciano Pavarotti; National Philharmonic Orchestra;Dir.: Giuseppe Patanè

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: It's a hard life

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Don't stop me now

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Somebody to love

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Exercises in Free Love

Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran

Komponist: Deacon, John

Titel: Another one bites the dust

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Crazy little thing called love

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Brian May

Titel: Is this the world wie created...?

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon

Titel: The Show must go on

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Brian May

Titel: Tie your mother down

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: We are the champions

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: You take my breath away

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: The Fairy Feller's Master-Stroke

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Bohemian Rhapsody

Interpreten: Queen

Komponist: Gaetano Donizetti

Titel: Oper „Der Liebestrank“, daraus: "Una furtiva lagrima"

Interpreten: Luciano Pavarotti; Metropolitan Opera House Orchestra; Dir.: James Levine

Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi

Titel: Oper „Il trovatore“, daraus: D'amor sull'ali rosee

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe

Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi

Titel: Trio aus „Der Maskenball“,Ov'è? L'osate voi? ... Della città all'acaso

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Jose Carreras; Sona Ghazarian; Orchestra of teh Royal Opera House; Colin Davis

Komponist: Dave Clark

Titel: Time

Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran

Komponist: Samuel "Buck" Ram

Titel: The Great Pretender

Interpreten: Freddie Mercury

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel: Exercises in Free Love

Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran

Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe, Mike Moran

Titel: Ensueno

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Freddie Mercury

Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Mike Moran

Titel: Barcelona

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Freddie Mercury

Komponist: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Titel: Das Phantom der Oper (Musical), daraus: Wishing you were somehow here again

Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe

Komponist: Freddie Mercury

Titel : Love of my Life

Interpreten: Queen