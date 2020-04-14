Freddie Mercury, legendärer Leadsänger von "Queen", war einer der vielschichtigsten Stars der Rockmusik. Seine musikalische Leidenschaft war grenzenlos und machte auch vor der Oper nicht halt. Als er 1987 die Sopranistin Montserrat Caballé traf und mit ihr das "Barcelona"-Album aufnahm, war dies das erste große Crossover-Projekt der Musikgeschichte - eine Annäherung von sogenannter U- und E-Musik, die Folgen haben sollte. Eva Schramm hat enge Weggefährten Freddie Mercurys und Größen der klassischen Musikszene befragt und lässt sie in sehr persönlicher Weise eine herausragende Künstlerpersönlichkeit des 20. Jahrhunderts würdigen.
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel : The Millionaire Waltz
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: (Satztitel + Werktitel) My Melancholy Blues
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Seaside Rendezvous
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel : Bicycle Race
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Titel: Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan (Eröffnungschor), Kantate BWV 100
Interpreten: Münchner Bach-Chor; Münchner Bach-Orchester; Richter, Karl
Komponist: Eduardo DiCapua
Titel: It's now or never
Interpreten: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Eddie Cooley und John Davenpor
Titel: Fever
Interpreten: Sarah Vaughan
Komponist: John Lennon
Titel: Imagine
Interpreten: John Lennon
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Titel: Cheek to cheek
Interpreten: Ella Fitzgerald
Komponist: Trad.
Titel: Hey Joe
Interpreten: Jimi Hendrix
Komponist:Ronnie Wilkins; John Hurley
Titel: Son of a Preacher Man
Interpreten: Dusty Springfield
Komponist: Alan Tarney
Titel: We don't talk anymore
Interpreten: Cliff Richard
Komponist: Carole King
Titel: You've got a friend
Interpreten: Aretha Franklin
Komponist: John Kander
Titel Cabaret
Interpreten: Liza Minnelli
Komponist: Prince
Titel: Kiss
Interpreten: Prince
Komponist: Giacomo Puccini
Titel: Oper "Turandot", daraus: "Signore, ascolta"
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Dir.: Zubin Mehta
Komponist: Ruggero Leoncavallo
Titel: "Der Bajazzo", daraus: "Recitar!Vesti la giubba"
Interpreten: Luciano Pavarotti; National Philharmonic Orchestra;Dir.: Giuseppe Patanè
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: It's a hard life
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Don't stop me now
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Somebody to love
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Exercises in Free Love
Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran
Komponist: Deacon, John
Titel: Another one bites the dust
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Crazy little thing called love
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Brian May
Titel: Is this the world wie created...?
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon
Titel: The Show must go on
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Brian May
Titel: Tie your mother down
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: We are the champions
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: You take my breath away
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: The Fairy Feller's Master-Stroke
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Bohemian Rhapsody
Interpreten: Queen
Komponist: Gaetano Donizetti
Titel: Oper „Der Liebestrank“, daraus: "Una furtiva lagrima"
Interpreten: Luciano Pavarotti; Metropolitan Opera House Orchestra; Dir.: James Levine
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Titel: Oper „Il trovatore“, daraus: D'amor sull'ali rosee
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Titel: Trio aus „Der Maskenball“,Ov'è? L'osate voi? ... Della città all'acaso
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Jose Carreras; Sona Ghazarian; Orchestra of teh Royal Opera House; Colin Davis
Komponist: Dave Clark
Titel: Time
Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran
Komponist: Samuel "Buck" Ram
Titel: The Great Pretender
Interpreten: Freddie Mercury
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel: Exercises in Free Love
Interpreten: Freddie Mercury; Mike Moran
Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe, Mike Moran
Titel: Ensueno
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Freddie Mercury
Komponist: Freddie Mercury, Mike Moran
Titel: Barcelona
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe; Freddie Mercury
Komponist: Andrew Lloyd Webber
Titel: Das Phantom der Oper (Musical), daraus: Wishing you were somehow here again
Interpreten: Montserrat Caballe
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Titel : Love of my Life
Interpreten: Queen