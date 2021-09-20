Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix und der Jazz

50 Jahre nach Woodstock, nach "The Star Spangled Banner", gilt Jimi Hendrix als der größte instrumentale Einfluss der Rockmusik auf den Jazz.

Zahllos sind die Referenzen und Bearbeitungen seiner Stücke. Zu Lebzeiten war das anders: Hendrix wurde bestaunt, ursprünglich geplante Begegnungen - mit Miles Davis oder Gil Evans - wurden verpasst. Michael Rüsenberg geht einem elektrisierenden Geflecht nach - auch Hendrix konnte swingen. Gesprächspartner in dieser Sendung sind die Gitarristen Jean-Paul Bourelly und Christy Doran sowie Lothar Trampert, Redakteur des Magazins "Gitarre + Bass".

Musiktitel



The Star Spangled Banner

Jimi Hendrix

CD: Live at Woodstock

Voodoo Child

Jimi Hendrix

CD: Live at Woodstock

Third Stone from the Sun

Jimi Hendrix Experience

CD: Are you experienced?

Up from the Skies

Jimi Hendrix Experience

CD: Axis: bold as Love

The Selma March

Grant Green

CD: His Majesty King Funk

Up from the Skies

Lonnie Smith Trio

CD: Purple Haze, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Machine Gun

Jimi Hendrix Experience

CD: Band of Gypsys

Mademoiselle Mabry

Miles Davis

CD-Box: The complete In a Silent Way-Sessions

Jimi meets Miles

Lonnie Smith Trio

CD: Foxy Lady, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Restless Waves

Jean-Paul Bourelly & THE BLUEWAVE BANDITS

CD: Blackadelic-Blu

Restless Waves

Jean-Paul Bourelly

CD: Trance Atlantic (Boom Bop II)

The Wind cries Mary

GERI ALLEN, THE BATSON BROTHERS

CD: Three Pianos for Jimi

Purple Haze

KRONOS QUARTET

CD: Released 1985-1995

Up from the Skies

CHRISTY DORAN/FREDY STUDER/PHIL MINTON/DJANGO BATES/AMIN ALI

CD: …play the Music of Jimi Hendrix

Fire

DORAN-STUCKY-STUDER-CLARKE

CD: Jimi

Up from the Skies

DORAN-STUCKY-STUDER-TACUMA

CD: Call me Helium

Voodoo Child

NGUYÉN LÉ

CD: Celebrating Jimi Hendrix

Außerdem: Fast geschafft ist nicht dabei. Welche KünstlerInnen waren nicht in Woodstock? Und warum?