  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Jazz & Pop

SWR2 Tandem | Woodstock '69

Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix und der Jazz

STAND
AUTOR/IN
REDAKTEUR/IN

50 Jahre nach Woodstock, nach "The Star Spangled Banner", gilt Jimi Hendrix als der größte instrumentale Einfluss der Rockmusik auf den Jazz.

Zahllos sind die Referenzen und Bearbeitungen seiner Stücke. Zu Lebzeiten war das anders: Hendrix wurde bestaunt, ursprünglich geplante Begegnungen - mit Miles Davis oder Gil Evans - wurden verpasst. Michael Rüsenberg geht einem elektrisierenden Geflecht nach - auch Hendrix konnte swingen. Gesprächspartner in dieser Sendung sind die Gitarristen Jean-Paul Bourelly und Christy Doran sowie Lothar Trampert, Redakteur des Magazins "Gitarre + Bass".

Musiktitel

The Star Spangled Banner
Jimi Hendrix
CD: Live at Woodstock

Voodoo Child
Jimi Hendrix
CD: Live at Woodstock

Third Stone from the Sun
Jimi Hendrix Experience
CD: Are you experienced?

Up from the Skies
Jimi Hendrix Experience
CD: Axis: bold as Love

The Selma March
Grant Green
CD: His Majesty King Funk

Up from the Skies
Lonnie Smith Trio
CD: Purple Haze, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Machine Gun
Jimi Hendrix Experience
CD: Band of Gypsys

Mademoiselle Mabry
Miles Davis
CD-Box: The complete In a Silent Way-Sessions

Jimi meets Miles
Lonnie Smith Trio
CD: Foxy Lady, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Restless Waves
Jean-Paul Bourelly & THE BLUEWAVE BANDITS
CD: Blackadelic-Blu

Restless Waves
Jean-Paul Bourelly
CD: Trance Atlantic (Boom Bop II)

The Wind cries Mary
GERI ALLEN, THE BATSON BROTHERS
CD: Three Pianos for Jimi

Purple Haze
KRONOS QUARTET
CD: Released 1985-1995

Up from the Skies
CHRISTY DORAN/FREDY STUDER/PHIL MINTON/DJANGO BATES/AMIN ALI
CD: …play the Music of Jimi Hendrix

Fire
DORAN-STUCKY-STUDER-CLARKE
CD: Jimi

Up from the Skies
DORAN-STUCKY-STUDER-TACUMA
CD: Call me Helium

Voodoo Child
NGUYÉN LÉ
CD: Celebrating Jimi Hendrix

Außerdem: Fast geschafft ist nicht dabei. Welche KünstlerInnen waren nicht in Woodstock? Und warum?

Bob Dylan auf der Isle of Wight, September 1969 (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, UPI)
Nach seinem Motorradunfall 1966, bei dem er fast ums Leben kam, lebte Dylan zurückgezogen in Woodstock. Zum Festival kam er aber nicht – obwohl es ursprünglich als ein Bob- Dylan-Konzert vermarktet werden sollte. Aber er hatte nie zugesagt. Offiziell war seine Tochter krank, inoffiziell hatte er wahrscheinlich einfach keine Lust auf eine halbe Million Hippies in seiner Heimatstadt. UPI Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Jim Morrison, links im Bild, war bekannt für ein rücksichtsloses und teilweise pornografisches Auftreten auf der Bühne, womit er sich mehrere Haftstrafen einhandelte. Erst lange nach seinem Tod im Jahr 2010 wurde das Urteil gegen ihn aufgehoben. Zum Woodstock-Festival wollte er nicht kommen, weil er zu diesem Zeitpunkt an einer ausgeprägten Agoraphobie litt und befürchtete, man könne ihn auf der Bühne erschießen. AP Photo Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Ian Anderson, Sänger und Flötist der Band, wirkte zwar selbst wie ein Hippie, wollte aber mit Woodstock ebenfalls nichts zu tun haben: “... ich mag keine Hippies, und nackte Frauen stoßen mich eher ab, es sei denn, der Zeitpunkt ist der richtige.“ (In einem Interview mit SongFacts.com). Hat nicht geschadet, die Band ist heute noch aktiv. Universal Pictorial Press Photo Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Links: Mick Jagger verkündet eine sechswöchige Tour im Sommer 1969. Zum Zeitpunkt des Festivals wäre die zwar schon zu Ende gewesen – aber Jagger hatte sich für einen Filmdreh in Australien verpflichten lassen. Rechts: Dort spielte er den australischen Outlaw und Rebell Ned Kelly in einem Film mit eher mäßigem Erfolg – ob es sich gelohnt hat, dafür Woodstock sausen zu lassen? HRM; Courtesy Everett Collection Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Angeblich erschienen Frank Zappa und seine „Mothers of Invention“ nicht, weil Zappa keine Lust hatte, im Schlamm zu spielen – es war Regen bereits vorausgesagt worden. Seinem Ruhm hat das nicht geschadet. Auch lange nach seinem Tod im Jahre 1993 ist er Insidern ein fester Begriff. Foto: Philippe Gras / Le Pictorium Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Weshalb waren die Beatles nicht dabei? Dazu gibt es drei Theorien: John Lennon bekam kein Visum wegen seiner Drogendelikte und weil Nixon ihn nicht mochte. Möglichkeit 2: Yoko Ono sollte auch spielen, das wollten die Organisatoren aber nicht. Oder: Die Beatles waren gerade total inaktiv. Richtig ist wahrscheinlich Antwort drei. Sie hatten, abgesehen von ihrem Konzert auf dem Dach, nicht mehr öffentlich gespielt – das klingt als Grund für eine Absage plausibel. Von den vier Beatles leben heute noch Ringo Starr und Paul McCartney. Und die Lennon-Witwe Yoko Ono. Foto: Land of Lost Content Collection Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Die Sängerin Joni Mitchell schrieb die berühmte „Woodstock“ -Hymne – war selbst aber nie da. Sie hatte am folgenden Abend nach dem Ende des Woodstock-Festivals einen Auftritt in einer Fernsehshow. Auch Jefferson Airplane und Crosby and Stills hatten waren dort zu sehen – spielten aber trotzdem in Woodstock. Mitchell hingegen sah sich das Festival im Fernsehen in ihrem Hotelzimmer an und musste nach eigener Aussage weinen, weil sie nicht dort sein konnte. Ihr Song „Woodstock“ war und ist immer noch extrem beliebt und wurde viel gecovert. Universal Pictorial Press Photo Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Die Hardrockband wäre gern nach Woodstock gekommen – die Straßen rund um das Gelände waren aber schon hoffnungsvoll überfüllt. Sie machten den Deal, ihr Equipment bringen und sich selbst mit dem Helikopter einfliegen zu lassen – aber der kam nie. Vielleicht war er mit David Crosby und seinen Mitstreitern an Bord schon unterwegs. Foto: Hardy Schiffler Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Zur Startseite der Sendung
Ein Paar beim Woodstock Festival (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, United Archives/TBM)

50 Jahre Woodstock bei SWR2

Die Übersichtseite zum Jubiläumsjahr  mehr...

STAND
AUTOR/IN
REDAKTEUR/IN