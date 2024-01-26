Frollein Smilla, Allman Brown, Pacifico

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: Darling, it'll be alright von Allman Brown



Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Musiktitel

Rylan

The National

CD: I am easy to find

How

Frollein Smilla

CD: Freak cabaret

Only a pawn in their game

Morrissey

CD: California son

Cadé a Rita?

Dani Gurgel feat. Joe Locke

CD: Tuqti

Shapes in the sun

Allman Brown

CD: Darling, it'll be alright

Waiting for something to believe in

Allman Brown

CD: Darling, it'll be alright

Pigeon

Faye Webster

CD: Atlanta millionaires club

Electropo

Pacifico

CD: Bastasse il cielo

Burn bright

The Heavy

CD: Sons

Jet-black notebook

Ensemble Du Verre

CD: Jet-black notebook