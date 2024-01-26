  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem Musik

Frollein Smilla, Allman Brown, Pacifico

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: Darling, it'll be alright von Allman Brown

Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Musiktitel

Rylan
The National
CD: I am easy to find

How
Frollein Smilla
CD: Freak cabaret

Only a pawn in their game
Morrissey
CD: California son

Cadé a Rita?
Dani Gurgel feat. Joe Locke
CD: Tuqti

Shapes in the sun
Allman Brown
CD: Darling, it'll be alright

Waiting for something to believe in
Allman Brown
CD: Darling, it'll be alright

Pigeon
Faye Webster
CD: Atlanta millionaires club

Electropo
Pacifico
CD: Bastasse il cielo

Burn bright
The Heavy
CD: Sons

Jet-black notebook
Ensemble Du Verre
CD: Jet-black notebook

