Nick Murphy, Hanne Kah, Anthony Strong

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin die CD der Woche: "Office Politics" von The Divine Comedy

Moderiert von Frauke Oppenberg

Musiktitel

  1. Yeah I care Nick Murphy CD: Run fast sleep naked
  2. Little bird Rosie Lowe CD: YU
  3. Anthing goes Anthony Strong CD: Me and my Radio
  4. I hope you dance Hanne Kah feat. JB Meijers CD: Y
  5. Absolutely obsolete The Divine Comedy CD: Office politics
  6. Opportunity' Knox The Divine Comedy CD: Office politics
  7. Top shelf life Cécile Verny Quartet CD: Of moons and dreams
  8. Oblivions The National CD: I am easy to find
  9. Vanitas Waltz Yes We Mystic CD: Ten seated figures
  10. Conselho de Irmão Dani Gurgel CD: Tuqti
