Nick Murphy, Hanne Kah, Anthony Strong

Ein Song wie ein Paukenschlag - „Open your eyes“ von der Crossover-Band Guano Apes, einer Band aus Göttingen, die mit dieser ersten Singleauskopplung ihres Debütalbums „Proud like a God“ 1997 für Furore sorgte. Der Song erreichte Platz 5 der deutschen Charts, blieb 30 Wochen in den Top 100 und erreichte Goldstatus. Guano Apes wurden außerdem mit vielen Preisen ausgezeichnet und machten in der Folge auch international Karriere. Den Text von „Open your eyes“ schrieb Sängerin Sandra Nasic, die Musik komponierte die Band. Bis heute ist „Open your eyes“ der erfolgreichste Song der Guano Apes.

Noch mehr Wissen, rund um herausragende Songs der Popmusikgeschichte, gibt es immer samstags mit unserem Popmusikexperten Udo Dahmen in „Erklär mir Pop“ oder hier bei uns im Netz.