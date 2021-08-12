Sie ist sehr eigenständig unterwegs. Die Sängerin Dota Kehr schreibt ihre Texte selbst, hat ihre eigene Band, managt Tour und Auftritte und ist obendrein noch Unternehmerin. Und so ist auch das neue Album „Wir rufen Dich Galaktika“ beim eigenen Label „Kleingeldprinzessin Records“ erschienen.

„Das stinkt mir wirklich“

Streaming liegt im Trend, Musik-CDs gehen dagegen längst nicht mehr so oft über die Ladentheke. Schon sprechen Pessimisten vom Aussterben der kleinen silbernen Scheiben. Davon unbeeindruckt, setzt die Bandleaderin Dota Kehr nach wie vor auf einen ganz physischen Tonträger. „Darin liegt meine Unabhängigkeit“, sagt die Liedermacherin, die in der CD eine Qualitätsalbum sieht. Das könnten die billigen Streamingangebote nicht leisten. „Apple, Google, Amazon und Spotify sind einfach so ein Oligopol, die bieten alle das gleiche für den gleichen Preis an“, kritisiert Dota Kehr. „Ob sie meine Musik platzieren, ob sie korrekt abrechnen, kann ich im Prinzip auch überhaupt nicht kontrollieren. Das stinkt mir wirklich.“

Die gute Fee Galaktika

Mit ihrem neuen Album „Wir rufen Dich Galaktika“ knüpft Dota Kehr an vergangene Fernseh-Seligkeiten an: „Hallo Spencer“ – eine Kinder-Puppenserie aus den 80er und 90er Jahren – gehörte zu ihren Lieblingssendungen. Immer wenn es brenzlig wurde, kam die kleine lila Fee Galaktika aus dem Weltall von Andromeda zum Einsatz. Die Fee wird uns wohl nicht retten können, meint Dota Kehr, die in ihren Songs kritisch über Klimawandel und Konsumgesellschaft nachdenkt. „Komfort ohne Reue, Privilegien für Alle“ funktioniert in den Augen der Liedermacherin nicht. „Eigentlich ist ja jedem klar, dass eine Ideologie, die auf Wachstum basiert, den Planeten nicht erhalten wird.“ mehr...