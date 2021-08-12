  1. SWR
Cover des Jazz-Labels ECM
„The Köln Concert“ von Keith Jarrett (ECM 1975) ist die weltweit meistverkaufte Klavier-Solo- und Jazz-Solo-Schallplatte überhaupt. Pressestelle ECM
Mal Waldron Trio – Free at last (1970) Pressestelle ECM
Paul Bley – Open, to love (1973) Pressestelle ECM
Eberhard Weber – The Colours of Chloë (1974) Pressestelle ECM
Richard Beirach – Eon (1975) Pressestelle ECM
Terje Rypdal – Descendre (1980) Pressestelle ECM
Lester Bowie – The Great Pretender (1981) Pressestelle ECM
The Art Ensemble of Chicago –Urban Bushmen (1982) Pressestelle ECM
Anouar Brahem – Conte de l'incroyable amour (1992) Pressestelle ECM
Jan Garbarek, The Hilliard Ensemble – Officium (1994) Pressestelle ECM
John Dowland – In Darkness let me dwell (1999) Pressestelle ECM
Trio Mediaeval – Soir, dit elle (2004) Pressestelle ECM
Tomasz Stanko Quintet – Dark Eyes (2009) Pressestelle ECM
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian – Live at Birdland (2011) Pressestelle ECM

Das Jazzlabel ECM ist bekannt für seinen charakteristischen Albumcover-Stil. Hier finden Sie eine Auswahl.

