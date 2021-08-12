SWR SWR2 Jazz & Pop Jazz Bekannte Cover des Jazzlabels ECM STAND 15.11.2019, 14:18 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen „The Köln Concert“ von Keith Jarrett (ECM 1975) ist die weltweit meistverkaufte Klavier-Solo- und Jazz-Solo-Schallplatte überhaupt. Pressestelle ECM Mal Waldron Trio – Free at last (1970) Pressestelle ECM Paul Bley – Open, to love (1973) Pressestelle ECM Eberhard Weber – The Colours of Chloë (1974) Pressestelle ECM Richard Beirach – Eon (1975) Pressestelle ECM Terje Rypdal – Descendre (1980) Pressestelle ECM Lester Bowie – The Great Pretender (1981) Pressestelle ECM The Art Ensemble of Chicago –Urban Bushmen (1982) Pressestelle ECM Anouar Brahem – Conte de l'incroyable amour (1992) Pressestelle ECM Jan Garbarek, The Hilliard Ensemble – Officium (1994) Pressestelle ECM John Dowland – In Darkness let me dwell (1999) Pressestelle ECM Trio Mediaeval – Soir, dit elle (2004) Pressestelle ECM Tomasz Stanko Quintet – Dark Eyes (2009) Pressestelle ECM Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian – Live at Birdland (2011) Pressestelle ECM Das Jazzlabel ECM ist bekannt für seinen charakteristischen Albumcover-Stil. Hier finden Sie eine Auswahl.