Cherokee / Koko | Bird Lives

"If you need momentum this is the super energy drink to get yourself into higher gear. An uptempo ( 300 bpm) cooking mash up of two jazz standards. Beside the hard swinging performance of big band and strings it’s Chris Potter’s tenor solo highlightning this state of the art masterpiece. His limitless playing keeps pushing , teasing and challenging the bandmates. Camille Bertault starts the race scatting Charlie Parker’s original Koko solo. This adds to a top flight performance."