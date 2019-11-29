Musiktitel:
Change my life
Tom Keller
CD: Where are you brother
Verjubeln
Stoppok
CD: Verjubeln
Sailing
Sonia Pinto
CD: Why try to change me now
Le confort
Voyou
CD: Le confort
Big man do cry
Dominique Fils-Aimé
CD: Stay tuned!
Gun burial
Dominique Fils-Aimé
CD: Stay tuned!
Blood brother
Leif Vollebekk
CD: New Ways
Lovesong
Marie Spaemann
CD: Gap
The benefits of being alone
Rose Cousins
CD: The benefits of being alone
Meu primeiro amor
Lucas Santtana (feat. Duda Beat)
CD: O céu é velho há muito tempo
Winter days
Echoes Of Swing feat. Rebecca Kilgore
Winter days at Schloss Elmau