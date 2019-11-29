  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin die CD der Woche: "Stay Tuned" von Dominique Fils-Aimé

Musiktitel:

Change my life
Tom Keller
CD: Where are you brother

Verjubeln
Stoppok
CD: Verjubeln

Sailing
Sonia Pinto
CD: Why try to change me now

Le confort
Voyou
CD: Le confort

Big man do cry
Dominique Fils-Aimé
CD: Stay tuned!

Gun burial
Dominique Fils-Aimé
CD: Stay tuned!

Blood brother
Leif Vollebekk
CD: New Ways

Lovesong
Marie Spaemann
CD: Gap

The benefits of being alone
Rose Cousins
CD: The benefits of being alone

Meu primeiro amor
Lucas Santtana (feat. Duda Beat)
CD: O céu é velho há muito tempo

Winter days
Echoes Of Swing feat. Rebecca Kilgore
Winter days at Schloss Elmau

