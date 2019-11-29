Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin die CD der Woche: "Stay Tuned" von Dominique Fils-Aimé

Musiktitel:

Change my life

Tom Keller

CD: Where are you brother

Verjubeln

Stoppok

CD: Verjubeln

Sailing

Sonia Pinto

CD: Why try to change me now

Le confort

Voyou

CD: Le confort

Big man do cry

Dominique Fils-Aimé

CD: Stay tuned!

Gun burial

Dominique Fils-Aimé

CD: Stay tuned!

Blood brother

Leif Vollebekk

CD: New Ways

Lovesong

Marie Spaemann

CD: Gap

The benefits of being alone

Rose Cousins

CD: The benefits of being alone

Meu primeiro amor

Lucas Santtana (feat. Duda Beat)

CD: O céu é velho há muito tempo

Winter days

Echoes Of Swing feat. Rebecca Kilgore

Winter days at Schloss Elmau