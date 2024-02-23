Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste

A la fin

Delgres

Album: Promis Le Ciel



Det Läcker

Dina Ögon

Album: Orion



Patience

Britanny Howard

Album: What Now



Permanent Blush

David Hedderman

Album: Pulling At The Briars



Crushed Velvet

Molly Lewis

Album: On The Lips



Porque Te Vas

Molly Lewis

Album: On The Lips



Vertigo Heroes

Boris Blank

Album: Resonance



Plastic Pyramid

Omni

Album: Souvenir



Cold Dark Pond

El Perro del Mar

Album: Big Anonymous



Another Fool

Mooneye

Album: Come With Me And Hide



Kommt mal alle wieder runter

Stoppok

Album: Teufelsküche



For Ella

Friko

Album: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going To