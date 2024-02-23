Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musikliste
A la fin
Delgres
Album: Promis Le Ciel
Det Läcker
Dina Ögon
Album: Orion
Patience
Britanny Howard
Album: What Now
Permanent Blush
David Hedderman
Album: Pulling At The Briars
Crushed Velvet
Molly Lewis
Album: On The Lips
Porque Te Vas
Molly Lewis
Album: On The Lips
Vertigo Heroes
Boris Blank
Album: Resonance
Plastic Pyramid
Omni
Album: Souvenir
Cold Dark Pond
El Perro del Mar
Album: Big Anonymous
Another Fool
Mooneye
Album: Come With Me And Hide
Kommt mal alle wieder runter
Stoppok
Album: Teufelsküche
For Ella
Friko
Album: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going To