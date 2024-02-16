Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

Pictogram

Holler My Dear

Album: An Only Me Is A Lonely You



Cheap fantastical takedown

Blitzen Trapper

Album: Cheap fantastical takedown



Again

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Album: Again



LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)

Helado Negro

Album: LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)



The wound

Natascha Rogers

Album: Onaida



Sacred night

Natascha Rogers

Album: Onaida



Running low

Orgone

Album: Chimera



Heroine

Ameli in the Woods

Album: Throw my fears in the river



The moon is in the wrong place

Shannon and the Clams

Album: The moon is in the wrong place



Dhund lo mujhe

Sheherazaad

Album: Qasr



More trouble everyday

Inventionis Mater feat. Napoleon Murphy Brock

Album: Dimention(i)s mat(t)er