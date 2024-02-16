  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

Jazz & Pop

Songs der Woche

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Frauke Oppenberg
REDAKTEUR/IN
Tristan Reiling / Moritz Chelius

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

Pictogram
Holler My Dear
Album: An Only Me Is A Lonely You

Cheap fantastical takedown
Blitzen Trapper
Album: Cheap fantastical takedown

Again
Ghost Funk Orchestra
Album: Again

LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)
Helado Negro
Album: LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)

The wound
Natascha Rogers
Album: Onaida

Sacred night
Natascha Rogers
Album: Onaida

Running low
Orgone
Album: Chimera

Heroine
Ameli in the Woods
Album: Throw my fears in the river

The moon is in the wrong place
Shannon and the Clams
Album: The moon is in the wrong place

Dhund lo mujhe
Sheherazaad
Album: Qasr

More trouble everyday
Inventionis Mater feat. Napoleon Murphy Brock
Album: Dimention(i)s mat(t)er

Zur Startseite der Sendung
Khruangbin (Foto: Pressestelle, David Black)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit zeitloser  einem kritischen Blick auf die Konsumgesellschaft und einer Jazz-Laune.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

YĪN YĪN (Foto: Pressestelle, Jonas Löllmann)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit wundervollen Coversongs und einem brasilianischen Groove, bei dem sofort die Sonne aufgeht.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Engin (Foto: Pressestelle, CAPADOL, Lih Tsan)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit deutsch-türkischer Musikgeschichte, Musik mit Pfiff und einem Appell für mehr Klimaschutz.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Samara Joy (Foto: Pressestelle, Verve)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche: Weihnachtsmusik von Gregory Porter und Nina Hagen

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit himmlischen neuen Weihnachtssongs.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Wax Machine (Foto: Pressestelle, Ella Russell)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit sizilianischer Dolce Vita, belgischer Melancholie und meditativen Klängen aus Großbritannien.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Frauke Oppenberg
REDAKTEUR/IN
Tristan Reiling / Moritz Chelius