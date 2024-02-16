Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musikliste:
Pictogram
Holler My Dear
Album: An Only Me Is A Lonely You
Cheap fantastical takedown
Blitzen Trapper
Album: Cheap fantastical takedown
Again
Ghost Funk Orchestra
Album: Again
LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)
Helado Negro
Album: LFO (Lupe finds Oliveros)
The wound
Natascha Rogers
Album: Onaida
Sacred night
Natascha Rogers
Album: Onaida
Running low
Orgone
Album: Chimera
Heroine
Ameli in the Woods
Album: Throw my fears in the river
The moon is in the wrong place
Shannon and the Clams
Album: The moon is in the wrong place
Dhund lo mujhe
Sheherazaad
Album: Qasr
More trouble everyday
Inventionis Mater feat. Napoleon Murphy Brock
Album: Dimention(i)s mat(t)er