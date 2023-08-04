Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel

San Gabriel Valley

First Aid Kit

CD: Palomino Deluxe



Heaven help me

The Bones of J.R. Jones

CD: Heaven help me



Taivshral

Enji

CD: Ulaan



Still here

Les Imprimés

CD: Rêverie



Gonna let go

Hanna Sikasa

CD: Sequel



Mess

Hanna Sikasa

CD: Sequel



Astral plane

Say She She

CD: Astral plane



Suitcases by the door

Bells Larsen

CD: Suitcases by the door



Promise

Laufey

CD: From the start



It must change

ANOHNI and the Johnsons

CD: My back was a bridge for you to cross



Improvisation on a familiar theme

Andrew Bird

CD: Outside problems