Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel

San Gabriel Valley
First Aid Kit
CD: Palomino Deluxe

Heaven help me
The Bones of J.R. Jones
CD: Heaven help me

Taivshral
Enji
CD: Ulaan

Still here
Les Imprimés
CD: Rêverie

Gonna let go
Hanna Sikasa
CD: Sequel

Mess
Hanna Sikasa
CD: Sequel

Astral plane
Say She She
CD: Astral plane

Suitcases by the door
Bells Larsen
CD: Suitcases by the door

Promise
Laufey
CD: From the start

It must change
ANOHNI and the Johnsons
CD: My back was a bridge for you to cross

Improvisation on a familiar theme
Andrew Bird
CD: Outside problems

William the Conqueror (Foto: Pressestelle, We The Dee)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit Hang zum Schwang, charmantem Hauch und sehenswerten Lippen.

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva (Foto: Pressestelle, Powerline Agency)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit New Yorker Selbstliebe, Berliner Hinhörern und norwegischer Dolce Vita.

Alice Phoebe Lou (Foto: Pressestelle, Miriam Waldner )

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit offenen Türen, Liedern vom Tod und türkischem Pop aus Tel Aviv.

Dunya (Foto: Pressestelle, Lukas Drude)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit Romantik am Atlantik, einem Polizeiorchester und Omas Feigenbaum.

Hak Baker (Foto: Pressestelle, Nadine Persaud)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit starken Statements, neuer Sachlichkeit und einer Flüsterballade.

This Is The Kit (Foto: Pressestelle, Cedric Oberlin)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit kraftvollen Stimmen, faszinierenden Müttern und rosa Sonnenuntergängen.

Bebel Gilberto (Foto: Pressestelle, Bob Wolfenson)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit den Arturs Fragen, Rufus‘ Freunden und Bebels Vater.

Moloch & Nadiy (Foto: Pressestelle, Snir Oron)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit Musik aus der ukrainischen Diaspora, über Wasser und fürs Fernweh.

