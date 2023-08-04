Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musiktitel
San Gabriel Valley
First Aid Kit
CD: Palomino Deluxe
Heaven help me
The Bones of J.R. Jones
CD: Heaven help me
Taivshral
Enji
CD: Ulaan
Still here
Les Imprimés
CD: Rêverie
Gonna let go
Hanna Sikasa
CD: Sequel
Mess
Hanna Sikasa
CD: Sequel
Astral plane
Say She She
CD: Astral plane
Suitcases by the door
Bells Larsen
CD: Suitcases by the door
Promise
Laufey
CD: From the start
It must change
ANOHNI and the Johnsons
CD: My back was a bridge for you to cross
Improvisation on a familiar theme
Andrew Bird
CD: Outside problems