Jazz & Pop

Songs der Woche

Patrick Batarilo
Tristan Reiling / Moritz Chelius

Moderation: Patrick Batarilo

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel:

Rollercoaster
Adam Harpaz
CD: Rollercoaster

I've got me
Joanna Sternberg
CD: I've got me

Hayvan
Engin
CD: Nacht

Adjoni
Bokanté
CD: History

Was bleibt
Der Blum
CD: Was bleibt

Der Traum (Schlaf)
Der Blum
CD: Was bleibt

Love it is not love
Holy Hive
CD: Big Crown Vaults Vol. 3

Gonna let go
Hanna Sikasa
CD: Sequel

Matrimonio di Ruggiero
La Comitiva
CD: Matrimonio di Ruggiero

I found a diamond
The Brothers Nylon
CD: I found a diamond

I went outside
Arny Margret
CD: i went outside

Hanging on your lips
Cousin Kula
CD: Hanging on your lips

