Songs der Woche

Moderation: Patrick Batarilo

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel:

Rollercoaster

Adam Harpaz

CD: Rollercoaster



I've got me

Joanna Sternberg

CD: I've got me



Hayvan

Engin

CD: Nacht



Adjoni

Bokanté

CD: History



Was bleibt

Der Blum

CD: Was bleibt



Der Traum (Schlaf)

Der Blum

CD: Was bleibt



Love it is not love

Holy Hive

CD: Big Crown Vaults Vol. 3



Gonna let go

Hanna Sikasa

CD: Sequel



Matrimonio di Ruggiero

La Comitiva

CD: Matrimonio di Ruggiero



I found a diamond

The Brothers Nylon

CD: I found a diamond



I went outside

Arny Margret

CD: i went outside



Hanging on your lips

Cousin Kula

CD: Hanging on your lips