Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

Utopia
Pete Josef
CD: Utopia

A chave
Gabriela Garrubo
CD: Rodando

God's been good to me
The Harlem Gospel Travelers
CD: God's been good to me

Lose my head
Alice Phoebe Lou
CD: Shelter

Roxanne
Stewart Copeland feat. Armand Sabal-Lecco, Rusty Anderson, Amy Keys, Carmel Helene & Támar Davis
CD: Police deranged for orchestra

Incir agaci
Dunya
CD: Zaman

Plages du nord
Gaétan Nonchalant
CD: Gaétan Nonchalant Changement de programme

Untitled visions
Monophonics & Kendra Morris
CD: Untitled visions

Was bleibt
Der Blum
CD: Was bleibt

La ka ba'a
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy
CD: O yinne!

