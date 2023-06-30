Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

Utopia

Pete Josef

CD: Utopia



A chave

Gabriela Garrubo

CD: Rodando



God's been good to me

The Harlem Gospel Travelers

CD: God's been good to me



Lose my head

Alice Phoebe Lou

CD: Shelter



Roxanne

Stewart Copeland feat. Armand Sabal-Lecco, Rusty Anderson, Amy Keys, Carmel Helene & Támar Davis

CD: Police deranged for orchestra



Incir agaci

Dunya

CD: Zaman



Plages du nord

Gaétan Nonchalant

CD: Gaétan Nonchalant Changement de programme



Untitled visions

Monophonics & Kendra Morris

CD: Untitled visions



Was bleibt

Der Blum

CD: Was bleibt



La ka ba'a

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy

CD: O yinne!