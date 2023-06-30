Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musikliste:
Utopia
Pete Josef
CD: Utopia
A chave
Gabriela Garrubo
CD: Rodando
God's been good to me
The Harlem Gospel Travelers
CD: God's been good to me
Lose my head
Alice Phoebe Lou
CD: Shelter
Roxanne
Stewart Copeland feat. Armand Sabal-Lecco, Rusty Anderson, Amy Keys, Carmel Helene & Támar Davis
CD: Police deranged for orchestra
Incir agaci
Dunya
CD: Zaman
Plages du nord
Gaétan Nonchalant
CD: Gaétan Nonchalant Changement de programme
Untitled visions
Monophonics & Kendra Morris
CD: Untitled visions
Was bleibt
Der Blum
CD: Was bleibt
La ka ba'a
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy
CD: O yinne!