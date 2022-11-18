  1. SWR
Jazz & Pop

Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste

Ready For Juju feat. Jenny Penkin
Karolina
CD: All Rivers

Time Machine
Beatenberg
CD: On The Way Back To Beatenberg EP

Good Morning Coffee
Seth Avett
CD: Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown

Mikos
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
CD: Mikos (Single)

It Had To Be You
Warhaus
CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak

Desire
Warhaus
CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak

Nicht von hier
Yugo
CD: Das Album, das schon 2020 erscheinen sollte

Ma bien
Christine & The Queens
CD: Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)

Capacity To Love (feat. Gregory Porter)
Ibrahim Maalouf
CD: Capacity To Love

Children Of The Empire
Weyes Blood
CD: And In The Dark, Hearts Aglow

