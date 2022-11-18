Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musikliste
Ready For Juju feat. Jenny Penkin
Karolina
CD: All Rivers
Time Machine
Beatenberg
CD: On The Way Back To Beatenberg EP
Good Morning Coffee
Seth Avett
CD: Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown
Mikos
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
CD: Mikos (Single)
It Had To Be You
Warhaus
CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak
Desire
Warhaus
CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak
Nicht von hier
Yugo
CD: Das Album, das schon 2020 erscheinen sollte
Ma bien
Christine & The Queens
CD: Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)
Capacity To Love (feat. Gregory Porter)
Ibrahim Maalouf
CD: Capacity To Love
Children Of The Empire
Weyes Blood
CD: And In The Dark, Hearts Aglow