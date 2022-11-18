Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste

Ready For Juju feat. Jenny Penkin

Karolina

CD: All Rivers



Time Machine

Beatenberg

CD: On The Way Back To Beatenberg EP



Good Morning Coffee

Seth Avett

CD: Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown



Mikos

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

CD: Mikos (Single)



It Had To Be You

Warhaus

CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak



Desire

Warhaus

CD: Ha Ha Heartbreak



Nicht von hier

Yugo

CD: Das Album, das schon 2020 erscheinen sollte



Ma bien

Christine & The Queens

CD: Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)



Capacity To Love (feat. Gregory Porter)

Ibrahim Maalouf

CD: Capacity To Love



Children Of The Empire

Weyes Blood

CD: And In The Dark, Hearts Aglow