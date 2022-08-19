Songs der Woche

Moderation: Frauke Oppenberg

Redaktion: Tristan Reiling

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

No games

Pinky Perzelle

CD: No games



Black hole

Jonah Tolchin

CD: Black hole



Ergen Deda

MISST

CD: Ergen Deda



I been

Loudon Wainwright

CD: Lifetime achievement



Tiny moment

The Moon Is No Door

CD: Tiny moment



Villa Pauline

The Moon Is No Door

CD: Tiny moment



One second less to live

Beachpeople

CD: I'll be gone for a little while



When we believed

Alela Diane

CD: When we believed



You know

Himoya

CD: You know



Savanne

Vieux "Farka" Toure

CD: Savanne