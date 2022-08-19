  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem

Songs der Woche

STAND

Moderation: Frauke Oppenberg
Redaktion: Tristan Reiling

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musikliste:

No games
Pinky Perzelle
CD: No games

Black hole
Jonah Tolchin
CD: Black hole

Ergen Deda
MISST
CD: Ergen Deda

I been
Loudon Wainwright
CD: Lifetime achievement

Tiny moment
The Moon Is No Door
CD: Tiny moment

Villa Pauline
The Moon Is No Door
CD: Tiny moment

One second less to live
Beachpeople
CD: I'll be gone for a little while

When we believed
Alela Diane
CD: When we believed

You know
Himoya
CD: You know

Savanne
Vieux "Farka" Toure
CD: Savanne

