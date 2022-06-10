Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Darin das Album der Woche: Adrian Quesada - Boléros Psicodelicos, vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer

Musiktitel

Make a picture

Andrew Bird

CD: Inside Problems



Cod liver oil and orange juice

Meskerem Mees

CD: Cod liver oil and orange juice



Up and away

Stella

CD: Up and away



Zurück zu mir

Jochen Distelmeyer

CD: Zurück zu mir



Mentiras con cariño

Adrian Quesada feat. iLe

CD: Boleros psicodélicos



Ídolo

Adrian Quesada feat. Angelica Garcia

CD: Boleros psicodélicos



The otherside

Bobby Oroza

CD: Get on the otherside



Good times

Jungle

CD: Good times



My friend Amer

Olmo

CD: The trunk



Comes in waves

Dawes

CD: Comes in waves