Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Darin das Album der Woche: Adrian Quesada - Boléros Psicodelicos, vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer

Musiktitel

Make a picture
Andrew Bird
CD: Inside Problems

Cod liver oil and orange juice
Meskerem Mees
CD: Cod liver oil and orange juice

Up and away
Stella
CD: Up and away

Zurück zu mir
Jochen Distelmeyer
CD: Zurück zu mir

Mentiras con cariño
Adrian Quesada feat. iLe
CD: Boleros psicodélicos

Ídolo
Adrian Quesada feat. Angelica Garcia
CD: Boleros psicodélicos

The otherside
Bobby Oroza
CD: Get on the otherside

Good times
Jungle
CD: Good times

My friend Amer
Olmo
CD: The trunk

Comes in waves
Dawes
CD: Comes in waves

