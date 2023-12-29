  1. SWR
Sayonara – Rückblick auf 2023 verstorbene Musiker*innen

Harry Belafonte, Jane Birkin, Burt Bacharach, Jeff Beck, … Auch in diesem Jahr sind viele hervorragende Künstler*innen gestorben - und das war nur ein Teil von Buchstabe „B“. Wir haben dreizehn ausgewählt und blicken zurück auf ihr Leben und Werk.

Syndication: USA TODAY Harry Belafonte poses for a portrait in 2011. (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO /xRobertxDeutschx 20795407)
Sänger, Schauspieler, Entertainer, Menschenrechtsaktivist… Wenn Harry Belafonte (1. März 1927 – 25. April 2023) seine Stimme erhob, hörten alle zu. Unvergessen der „Banana Boat Song“ und das Album „Calypso“, die mit ihren karibischen Rhythmen in den 1950ern einen Calypso-Boom auslösten. Belafonte engagierte sich gegen Rassentrennung und Krieg. Eins seiner Zitate: „Die Leute, die uns die Bürgerrechte absprechen, sind genau die gleichen, die den Weltfrieden ablehnen.“ Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Jane Birkin in live Botanical Nights Festival Madrid (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / agefotostock)
Die klangvollste Stimme hatte Jane Birkin (14. Dezember 1946 - 16. Juli 2023) nicht. Doch ihr mehr gestöhntes als gesungenes Duett mit Serge Gainsbourg „Je t’aime…moi non plus“ aus dem Jahr 1969 wird wohl ewig im Pop-Olymp strahlen. Noch aktiver war sie als Schauspielerin: In mehr als fünfzig Filmen stand sie vor der Kamera. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
The Pogues, Saenger und Songwriter Shane MacGowan, open air am 03.08.2010, Citadel Music Festival 2010, Berlin, (Foto: IMAGO, POP-EYE/Peng)
Seit Jahren war Shane MacGowan (25. Dezember 1957 - 30. November 2023) gesundheitlich angeschlagen: Alkohol und andere Drogen setzten ihm zu, 2015 zog sich der irische Sänger außerdem einen Beckenbruch zu und saß seitdem im Rollstuhl. Mit seiner Folk-Punkband „The Pogues“ erregte er mit respektlosen Texten über Trinkgelage und Schlägereien aufsehen, schrieb aber auch Balladen, die durch seine kratzige Stimme besonders eindringlich gelangen. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 01: Jeff Beck DMIThe LIFE Picture Collection Special (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Pond5 Images)
„Gitarrengott“ Jeff Beck (24. Juni 1944 – 10. Januar 2023) war einer der wichtigsten Rockmusik aller Zeiten. Für seine Instrumentals zwischen Jazzrock, Psychedelic und Progressive Rock wurde er ganze sechs Mal mit einem Grammy ausgezeichnet. Wer die Energie und Kreativität des Südengländers bewundern mag, höre zum Beispiel frühe Songs mit den „Yardbirds“. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
he Tina Turner Story in Croatia Dorothea (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Pixsell)
Anna Mae Bullock (26. November 1939 – 24. Mai 2023) bekam von ihrem Mann Ike Turner den Künstlernamen „Tina“ verpasst und wurde von ihm auch sonst äußerst schlecht behandelt. 1979 gelang ihr die Scheidung, danach startete sie eine der erfolgreichsten Karrieren der Popmusikgeschichte. In den 2000ern widmete sie sich spirituellen Themen, veröffentlichte ein Album mit buddhistischen Gesängen und ließ sich in der Schweiz nieder. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
TOTO COTUGNO IN A CONCERT IN ALCAMO (Foto: IMAGO, xIPA/ABACAx)
In seiner Heimat war Salvatore „Toto“ Cutugno (7. Juli 1943 - 22. August 2023) ein Volksheld: Dauergast bei DEM italienischen Musikwettbewerb „Festival di Sanremo“, erfolgreicher Sänger und Songschreiber, Gewinner des Eurovision Song Contest und nicht zuletzt Interpret von „l`italiano“, einer der großen Pop-Hymnen Italiens. In der Wikipedia lässt sich zu ihm in unglaublichen 72 Sprachen recherchieren. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
BURT BACHARACH live in concert in der Philharmonie im Gasteig, München (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Stefan M Prager)
Burt Bacharach (12. Mai 1928 – 8. Februar 2023) schrieb Dutzende Hits für Sänger*innen wie Dionne Warwick oder Tom Jones. Seine musikalische Ausbildung war klassisch – er studierte u.a. bei Darius Milhaud. Das hört man: Kein anderer Songwriter hat in seine Songs derart raffiniert ungerade Taktarten, Neben-Harmonien und farbige Orchesterklänge geschmuggelt. Bacharachs Vorfahren stammten übrigens aus Bacharach am Rhein. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Sinead O Connor performs at August Hall on February 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Foto: IMAGO, xChrisxTuitex)
Die Irin Sinead O´Connor (8. Dezember 1966 – 26. Juli 2023) war hochsensibel, ließ sich zur Priesterin weihen, konvertierte zum Islam, war eine Borderline-Person, kämpfte gegen sexuelle Gewalt gegen Kinder (die sie von ihrer Mutter selbst erfahren hatte) und legte ihr Leid stets offen. Im Musikvideo zu ihrem größten Hit „Nothing compares 2U“ fängt sie am Ende an zu weinen – es fühlt sich nicht wie eine Inszenierung an. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Tony Bennett, Saenger im Berliner Admiralspalast, (Foto: IMAGO, xPOP-EYE/Scherfx)
Jazzsänger und Entertainer Tony Bennet (3. August 1926 – 21. Juli 2023) feierte seine ersten Erfolge schon in den 1950ern. Und stand mit unglaublichen 95 Jahren noch auf der Bühne. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Erkin Koray Characters: Himself Film: Crossing The Bridge: The Sound Of Istanbul (Foto: IMAGO, MaryxEvansxAFxArchivexStrandxReleasing)
Erkin Koray (24. Juni 1941 – 7. August 2023) war der Vater des türkischen Rock. In den 1950er Jahren spielte er in seiner Heimat als erster amerikanische Rock’n’Roll Songs nach, später kombinierte er E-Gitarre und Bağlama und wurde zum Pionier des Anadolu Rock, dieser faszinierenden Mischung aus anatolischer Volks- und westlicher Rockmusik. Koray hat Brücken gebaut, musikalische Welten miteinander verbunden und enge Kontakte nach Europa und in die USA gepflegt. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Crosby, Still and Nash perform at the Boston Wang Theater in Boston (Foto: IMAGO, RoccoxCoviello/MediaPunchxInc.x)
Mit David Crosby (14. August 1941 – 18. Januar 2023) ist einer der einflussreichsten Songwriter gestorben. Der Kalifornier hat in den 1960ern die „Byrds“ und die Supergroup „Crosby, Stills and Nash“ gegründet. Immer wieder hatte er Drogenprobleme und landete sogar im Gefängnis. Crosby wurde in die Rock´n´Roll und die Songwriters Hall of Fame aufgenommen. Bild in Detailansicht öffnen

Musikliste:

Sayonara
The Pogues
Album: Sayonara

Jane B.
Jane Birkin
Album: Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg

The dog song (Your dog)
Harry Belafonte
Album: Belafonte on campus

Over, under, sideways, down
The Yardbirds
Album: Zounds Guitar Heroes, Vol. 5: Jeff Beck - Blue wind

Help
Tina Turner
Album: Private dancer

Mi dici che stai bene con me
Toto Cutugno
Album: Solo noi

Do you know the way to San José
Dionne Warwick
Album: The definitive collection

Dream dancing
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Album: Love For Sale

Yagmur
Erkin Koray
Album: Love, peace & poetry - Turkish Psychedelic Music

You make me feel so free
Sinéad O'Connor
Album: No prima donna- The songs of Van Morrison

Wooden ships
Crosby, Stills & Nash
Album: Crosby, Stills & Nash

(Ich steh' auf) Berlin
Ideal
Album: Pop 2000 (CD 4): Pop 01

Sugar man
Rodriguez
Album: Cold Fact

If you could read my mind
Gordon Lightfoot
Album: If you could read my mind

