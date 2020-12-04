Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Seasonal Shift“ von Calexico

Musiktitel

Gott vs Tinder

Albert Luxus

CD: Gott vs Tinder



Favourite Kind Of Girl

Gotts Street Park feat. Flikka

CD: Volume two



Ruby, don't cry

Luca Wilding

CD: Ruby, don't cry



Why were you smiling

Liv Solveig

CD: Why were you smiling



Heart of downtown

Calexico

CD: Seasonal shift (Digipak)



Happy Xmas (War is over)

Calexico

CD: Seasonal shift (Digipak)



I woke up with an open heart

Lost Horizons feat. The Hempolics

CD: In quiet moments



Stockholm

Ryan Edmond

CD: From the start



Minimum Brain Size

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

CD: K.G.



Desert

Rasha Nahas

CD: Desert







