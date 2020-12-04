  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Seasonal Shift“ von Calexico

Musiktitel

Gott vs Tinder
Albert Luxus
CD: Gott vs Tinder

Favourite Kind Of Girl
Gotts Street Park feat. Flikka
CD: Volume two

Ruby, don't cry
Luca Wilding
CD: Ruby, don't cry

Why were you smiling
Liv Solveig
CD: Why were you smiling

Heart of downtown
Calexico
CD: Seasonal shift (Digipak)

Happy Xmas (War is over)
Calexico
CD: Seasonal shift (Digipak)

I woke up with an open heart
Lost Horizons feat. The Hempolics
CD: In quiet moments

Stockholm
Ryan Edmond
CD: From the start

Minimum Brain Size
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
CD: K.G.

Desert
Rasha Nahas
CD: Desert



