Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Cloud Folk" von Long Tall Jefferson

Musiktitel

Take Your Armour Off

Anna Luca

CD: Small Friendly Giant



Straße

Gisbert zu Knyphausen

CD: Wir müssen hier raus



Beautiful Soul

Katy J Pearson

CD: Return



Fallin

Common

CD: A Beautiful Revolution



Dopamine Dream

Long Tall Jefferson

CD: Cloud folk



Wild Imagination

Long Tall Jefferson

CD: Cloud folk



Hunter

The Girl & The Ghost

CD: Motion Studies



Hang The Lights

Jamie Cullum

CD: The Pianoman At Christmas



Jingle Bells

Chilly Gonzales

CD: A Very Chilly Christmas



Hey Hey

Sometimes With Others

CD: Nous



