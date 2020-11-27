  1. SWR
Musik

Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Bernd Lechler

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Cloud Folk" von Long Tall Jefferson

Musiktitel

Take Your Armour Off
Anna Luca
CD: Small Friendly Giant

Straße
Gisbert zu Knyphausen
CD: Wir müssen hier raus

Beautiful Soul
Katy J Pearson
CD: Return

Fallin
Common
CD: A Beautiful Revolution

Dopamine Dream
Long Tall Jefferson
CD: Cloud folk

Wild Imagination
Long Tall Jefferson
CD: Cloud folk

Hunter
The Girl & The Ghost
CD: Motion Studies

Hang The Lights
Jamie Cullum
CD: The Pianoman At Christmas

Jingle Bells
Chilly Gonzales
CD: A Very Chilly Christmas

Hey Hey
Sometimes With Others
CD: Nous

Bernd Lechler