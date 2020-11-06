Mannheimer Klamaukpop, Americana aus Stuttgart, imaginäre Folklore
Musiktitel
Indie dreams
Oxen, Erik Hases
CD: Buy a Dog
Frieden
Charlotte Brandi
CD: Frieden
The Way it is
BRTHR
CD: High times for loners
Green Eyes
Arlo Parks
CD Green Eyes
Hey Clockface / How Can You Face Me?
Elvis Costello
CD: Hey Clockface
I do (Zula's Song)
Elvis Costello
CD: Hey Clockface
Dasselbe und das Gleiche
ok.danke.tschüss
CD: Kaputt weil's nicht funktioniert
Laws and Apple Pie Order
Alpine Dweller
CD: Trinity
Earth to Dora
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora
11 past the hour
Imelda May
CD: 11 past the hour