Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Elvis Costello - Hey Clockface"

Mannheimer Klamaukpop, Americana aus Stuttgart, imaginäre Folklore

Musiktitel



Indie dreams

Oxen, Erik Hases

CD: Buy a Dog

Frieden

Charlotte Brandi

CD: Frieden

The Way it is

BRTHR

CD: High times for loners

Green Eyes

Arlo Parks

CD Green Eyes

Hey Clockface / How Can You Face Me?

Elvis Costello

CD: Hey Clockface

I do (Zula's Song)

Elvis Costello

CD: Hey Clockface

Dasselbe und das Gleiche

ok.danke.tschüss

CD: Kaputt weil's nicht funktioniert

Laws and Apple Pie Order

Alpine Dweller

CD: Trinity

Earth to Dora

Eels

CD: Earth to Dora

11 past the hour

Imelda May

CD: 11 past the hour