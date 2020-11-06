  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem Musik

Ok.danke.tschüss, BRTHR, Alpine Dwellero

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Elvis Costello - Hey Clockface"

Mannheimer Klamaukpop, Americana aus Stuttgart, imaginäre Folklore

Musiktitel

Indie dreams
Oxen, Erik Hases
CD: Buy a Dog

Frieden
Charlotte Brandi
CD: Frieden

The Way it is
BRTHR
CD: High times for loners

Green Eyes
Arlo Parks
CD Green Eyes

Hey Clockface / How Can You Face Me?
Elvis Costello
CD: Hey Clockface

I do (Zula's Song)
Elvis Costello
CD: Hey Clockface

Dasselbe und das Gleiche
ok.danke.tschüss
CD: Kaputt weil's nicht funktioniert

Laws and Apple Pie Order
Alpine Dweller
CD: Trinity

Earth to Dora
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora

11 past the hour
Imelda May
CD: 11 past the hour

