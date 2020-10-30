Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche: „Earth to Dora” von Eels.
Musiktitel:
Ferris Wheel
Sylvan Esso
CD: Free Love
A Ghost
Travis
CD: 10 Songs
Hold Up A Little
The Late Call
CD: Your Best Friend Is The Night
Memaloose Island
Laura Veirs
CD: My Echo
Are we alright again
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora
I got hurt
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora
With A Smile
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
CD: Agüita
Ninguém Ninguém
Melody Gardot
CD: Sunset In The Blue
Ocean Bed
Darlingside
CD: Fish Pond Fish
Green Eyes
Amilli
CD: Pulling Punches EP
Run Away With Me
Sufjan Stevens
CD: The Ascension