  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

SWR2 Tandem

Musik

Stand

Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt
Moderation: Bernd Lechler

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche: „Earth to Dora” von Eels.

Musiktitel:

Ferris Wheel
Sylvan Esso
CD: Free Love

A Ghost
Travis
CD: 10 Songs

Hold Up A Little
The Late Call
CD: Your Best Friend Is The Night

Memaloose Island
Laura Veirs
CD: My Echo

Are we alright again
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora

I got hurt
Eels
CD: Earth to Dora

With A Smile
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
CD: Agüita

Ninguém Ninguém
Melody Gardot
CD: Sunset In The Blue

Ocean Bed
Darlingside
CD: Fish Pond Fish

Green Eyes
Amilli
CD: Pulling Punches EP

Run Away With Me
Sufjan Stevens
CD: The Ascension

Zur Startseite der Sendung
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR