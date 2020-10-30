Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Moderation: Bernd Lechler

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche: „Earth to Dora” von Eels.

Musiktitel:

Ferris Wheel

Sylvan Esso

CD: Free Love

A Ghost

Travis

CD: 10 Songs

Hold Up A Little

The Late Call

CD: Your Best Friend Is The Night

Memaloose Island

Laura Veirs

CD: My Echo

Are we alright again

Eels

CD: Earth to Dora

I got hurt

Eels

CD: Earth to Dora

With A Smile

Gabriel Garzón-Montano

CD: Agüita

Ninguém Ninguém

Melody Gardot

CD: Sunset In The Blue

Ocean Bed

Darlingside

CD: Fish Pond Fish

Green Eyes

Amilli

CD: Pulling Punches EP

Run Away With Me

Sufjan Stevens

CD: The Ascension