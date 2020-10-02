  1. SWR
Aaron Taylor, Jon Gomm, Diana Krall - Ein neuer Soulsterne, ein Gitarrenvirtuosen zum Staunen und eine alte Bekannte

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor, darin enthalten die CD der Woche "Everybody get agenda" von Bantu.

Musiktitel

What you want me to be
Great Mountain Fire
CD: Movements

But not for me
The Royal Bopsters
CD: But not for me

Deep sea fishes
Jon Gomm
CD: Deep sea fishes

I wished on the Moon
Diana Krall
CD: This dream of you

Animal carnival
Bantu
CD: Everybody get agenda

Killers & Looters
Bantu
CD: Everybody get agenda

I want that fire
Aaron Taylor
CD: Icarus

Valzer per nessuno
Crucchi Gang & Sophie Hunger
CD: Crucchi Gang

Tittle tattle
Nubiyan Twist feat. Cherise
CD: Tittle tattle

Blue Motel
Dan Penn
CD: Living on mercy

