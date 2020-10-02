Musiktitel
What you want me to be
Great Mountain Fire
CD: Movements
But not for me
The Royal Bopsters
CD: But not for me
Deep sea fishes
Jon Gomm
CD: Deep sea fishes
I wished on the Moon
Diana Krall
CD: This dream of you
Animal carnival
Bantu
CD: Everybody get agenda
Killers & Looters
Bantu
CD: Everybody get agenda
I want that fire
Aaron Taylor
CD: Icarus
Valzer per nessuno
Crucchi Gang & Sophie Hunger
CD: Crucchi Gang
Tittle tattle
Nubiyan Twist feat. Cherise
CD: Tittle tattle
Blue Motel
Dan Penn
CD: Living on mercy