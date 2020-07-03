  1. SWR
Haim, Crucchi Gang, Albrecht Schrader

Bernd Lechler

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Alma Nuestra" von Salvador Sobral

Musiktitel

Los Angeles
Haim
CD: Women in music pt. lll

Al mio locale
Crucchi Gang & Von Wegen Lisbeth
CD: Al mio locale

New York is my destination
Suzanne Vega
CD: New York is my destination

Was denkst du über mich
Albrecht Schrader
CD: Diese eine Stelle

Oh vida
Salvador Sobral, Victor Zamora, Nelson Cascais & André Sousa Machado
CD: Alma nuestra

Nostalgia
Salvador Sobral, Victor Zamora, Nelson Cascais & André Sousa Machado
CD: Alma nuestra

Hunter
Becca Mancari
CD: The Greatest Part

Schon okay
Jeremias
CD: Keine Liebe

Garden Song
Phoebe Bridgers
CD: Punisher

My own version of you
Bob Dylan
CD: Rough and rowdy ways

Pelota
Khruangbin
CD: Mordechai

Bernd Lechler