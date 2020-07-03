Haim, Crucchi Gang, Albrecht Schrader

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Alma Nuestra" von Salvador Sobral

Musiktitel

Los Angeles

Haim

CD: Women in music pt. lll



Al mio locale

Crucchi Gang & Von Wegen Lisbeth

CD: Al mio locale



New York is my destination

Suzanne Vega

CD: New York is my destination



Was denkst du über mich

Albrecht Schrader

CD: Diese eine Stelle



Oh vida

Salvador Sobral, Victor Zamora, Nelson Cascais & André Sousa Machado

CD: Alma nuestra



Nostalgia

Salvador Sobral, Victor Zamora, Nelson Cascais & André Sousa Machado

CD: Alma nuestra



Hunter

Becca Mancari

CD: The Greatest Part



Schon okay

Jeremias

CD: Keine Liebe



Garden Song

Phoebe Bridgers

CD: Punisher



My own version of you

Bob Dylan

CD: Rough and rowdy ways



Pelota

Khruangbin

CD: Mordechai



