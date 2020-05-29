Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche "Take your power back" von Nahko & Medicine for the People.

Musiktitel

El Aprieto

Buscabulla

CD: Regresa



I’m Not Sure What It Is

Badly Drawn Boy

CD: Banana Skin Shoes



Nix gsagt is gred gnua

Gudrun Mittermeier

CD: Nix gsagt is gred gnua



Cut Me

Moses Sumney

CD: Grae



Lifeguard

Nahko and Medicine for the People

CD: Take your power back



Is what it is (the coyote burial)

Nahko and Medicine for the People

CD: Take your power back



Wonderful

Pupkulies & Rebecca

CD: Bente



In Circles

Sean Christopher

CD: Wander



Kiss

Joan As A Police Woman

CD: Cover Two



Your Body Changes Everything

Perfume Genius

CD: Set My Heart On Fire Immediately