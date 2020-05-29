  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche "Take your power back" von Nahko & Medicine for the People.  

Musiktitel

El Aprieto
Buscabulla
CD: Regresa

I’m Not Sure What It Is
Badly Drawn Boy
CD: Banana Skin Shoes

Nix gsagt is gred gnua
Gudrun Mittermeier
CD: Nix gsagt is gred gnua

Cut Me
Moses Sumney
CD: Grae

Lifeguard
Nahko and Medicine for the People
CD: Take your power back

Is what it is (the coyote burial)
Nahko and Medicine for the People
CD: Take your power back

Wonderful
Pupkulies & Rebecca
CD: Bente

In Circles
Sean Christopher
CD: Wander

Kiss
Joan As A Police Woman
CD: Cover Two

Your Body Changes Everything
Perfume Genius
CD: Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

